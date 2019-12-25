Will tribal lands in the Uinta basin be subject to pollution requirements?

Loading...

SALT LAKE CITY – Federal regulators propose invoking new controls on emissions from oil and gas production in the tribal lands of the Uinta basin to help solve the region's pressing and unique ozone problem in the winter months .

The proposal, announced on Monday, is under public comment for 60 days and would affect the activity of the industry in the Uintah-Ouray Indigenous Reserve, which is not regulated by the Utah Department of Environmental Quality due to the tribal state.

"This proposal will address a persistent challenge of air quality in the Uinta basin by reducing ozone formation emissions," said EPA regional administrator Gregory Sopkin. "The EPA plan achieves three important objectives: the improvement of air quality, the continuous development of resources and a constant set of requirements for operators throughout the Indian country and state lands."

The EPA said its proposal closely reflects Utah's existing requirements for pollution controls on state lands and will apply to owners and operators of new and existing sources located on Indian country lands within the Uintah-Ouray Indigenous Reserve.

In moving forward with its proposed federal pollution plan, EPA cited ozone levels that have exceeded the Clean Air Law standards several times in recent years.

In August of last year, the federal agency designated the basin as a non-compliance area for the 8-hour ozone standard of 2015. It estimates that existing oil and natural gas operations account for approximately 98% of organic compound emissions volatile in the basin. According to the EPA, approximately 78% of these sources are found in Indian lands without current emission control requirements.

The governing body of the Ute indigenous tribe, the Tribal Business Committee, issued a statement in response to the EPA announcement, noting that the plan was highly anticipated.

"The Indian tribe of Ute is committed to effectively managing its air basin to protect the health and well-being of the membership of the Indian tribe of Ute while maintaining continuous economic development in the reserve that allows the tribe to provide essential government services to its members, "he said. .

Activities related to oil and natural gas emit pollutants that interact in the atmosphere to form ground-level ozone. Ozone can lead to a variety of health problems, particularly for children, the elderly and people with lung diseases such as asthma.

The EPA says it will hold a public hearing to receive comments in person at Fort Duchesne on February 6 in the Auditorium of the Ute Indian Tribe Administration Offices, 6964 E. 1000 south from 1 to 5 p.m. and again from 6 to 8 p.m.