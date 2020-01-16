Will there be cheering season 2 on Netflix? Here is the scoop

The Netflix focus series cheer already has a huge team of fans behind it – so what’s the chance to get a season two? At the moment there is no official word from the streaming service about whether they intend to keep up with the Navarro cheer team, but based on what we have seen so far, we would say that the outlook looks pretty good !

cheer, like just about every original Netflix show, must wait for the company to make a decision about renewal after the debut. In most cases, news about renewal will come within a few months, so it may be later this spring before Netflix makes an official announcement. However, cheer get the kind of online buzz that few shows – and even fewer documentaries that are not real crime – enter the incredibly fragmented media landscape of today. That definitely works to his advantage, and although social media buzz does not necessarily correspond to viewing figures, it suggests that at least cheer makes a big impression right away.

This would not be the first time Netflix has been following a college-based documentary series for several years, even after the original “stars” have continued. Last chance U, which has a similar format to cheer but follows college football teams instead of a cheerleader team, has had four seasons so far and is still running. That show shifted the focus after a few years at a university to follow a new team, with a whole new set of players and coaches to get to know the audience. cheer may be able to do something similar, although we are pretty sure that they will stay with Navarro for at least another year!

At least there is a good chance that we will know by April whether it is or not cheer gets a second season. The NCA College Nationals take place from 8-12 April, so as cheer comes back, you can be Netflix teams who are filming again by the time an important event is around! Until then we will have to wait.