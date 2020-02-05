Silent Witness concluded his 23rd series with a particularly dramatic two-part series, with the death of one character and the likely departure of another.

The long-running crime drama has been a major component of BBC for more than two decades, but is it coming back?

Here is everything we know about the future of Silent Witness so far …

Will there be a Silent Witness series?

Not just one, but two!

After broadcasting the series 23 final, the BBC confirmed that Silent Witness will return for another two series: a 24th and a 25th anniversary series.

Piers Wenger, controller of BBC Drama, said: “Silent Witness entertains audiences of all generations and remains one of the most successful series of dramatic recurring crimes in the UK. I am very happy that it will continue to hold the nation in 2021 and cannot wait until viewers see what their 25th birthday in 2022 awaits. “

When will Silent Witness series 24 be broadcast?

Although nothing is official at this stage, we can make a reasonably substantiated guess when we are likely to see new episodes based on previous broadcasts.

For the last eight years in a row, a new Silent Witness series debuted at the beginning of January – so we would spend good money on that in 2021.

Which characters come back for series 24?

After the dramatic events of the final of series 23, we turn out to be without two of the most important cast members from recent series.

Richard Lintern leaves the show after his character Thomas Chamberlain died in an act of tragic heroism, after seven series in the role.

In the meantime, it seems that we may also lose Liz Carr, with her character Clarissa Mullery announcing her intention to leave her role as Jack’s assistant.

“Liz and Richard brought Silent Witness so much in their individual and brilliant ways,” said executive producer Richard Stokes. “They are very beloved characters and we are all missed in The Lyell.”

There was more luck in the last episode of Jack Hodgson, played by David Caves, who recovered from an apparently fatal nerve gas incident – and so we can probably expect him to play his role again in future episodes.

Emilia Fox, who has been part of the show’s main cast since 2004, will probably also return as Nikki Alexander – although we could well see some new additions to the main cast to fill in the vacant positions left by the two aforementioned rooms .