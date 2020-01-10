Will there be a second series by Giri / Haji?

Loading...

Giri / Haji was one of the most exciting new BBC dramas of 2019 that captivated audiences with its exceptional storytelling and stunning style, and allowed viewers across the country to fall in love with its outstanding characters.

Indeed, the show was so good that some fans are already asking for a second series and a return from Kenzo (Takehiro Hira), Sarah (Kelly Macdonald) and others. Many have used social media to make their feelings known.

I saw the first series of a hidden pearl of a show called Giri / Haji and loved every second. I very much hope that the second season will be renewed soon. @ BBCTwo do your thing please #GiriHaji #amazingtv #weneedmore

– Louise (@ Louise_V2017) November 8, 2019

Thursday night = #GiriHaji. #BBC have to do a second series

– Sue King (@suekingcreative) November 7, 2019

#GiriHaji A masterpiece that has seen all the episodes and has been one of the best drama on TV for a long time. It had everything to offer. Certainly there must still be some awards in the hope of a second series

– Anna Potter (@ AnnaAvp09) October 21, 2019

Giri / Haji Season 2: When will it air?

Unfortunately, from today’s perspective, nothing is known about further consequences, although the possibility of a second run was not excluded.

The show ends pretty neatly, and there’s no obvious second series set up. So if there were more episodes, they would most likely have to deal with a new scenario instead of picking up on the war between the rival Yakuza gangs that Yuto waged was caught up in.

That said, the events of the last episode certainly don’t completely rule out a return, and it would be particularly interesting to meet Rodney (Will Sharpe), who was a fan favorite throughout the first series and who suffered tremendous sadness towards his end.

We are fully behind a spin-off show with Rodney and Taki, who are currently struggling in Soho – but for now, we just have to wait …

Giri / Haji can now be viewed on BBC iPlayer in the UK and Netflix in the US