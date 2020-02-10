Will there be a season 4 of The Good Doctor?

The good doctor has even ended its current season three, but we already have another season to look forward to. On Monday, ABC announced that the medical drama has been renewed for season four. The news should not surprise fans. In addition to the incredibly talented cast, the show always lets us shed a few tears with its emotional storylines, which is why we are in no hurry to say goodbye to Shaun Murphy and the rest of the gang.

“The good doctor has been a cornerstone on Monday night and is one of those special sincere series that fearlessly addresses inclusiveness, “said ABC Entertainment president Karey Burke.” The thoughtful stories of David Shore, combined with an incredible cast led by the nuanced performance of Freddie Highmore as Dr. Shaun Murphy, are what made this series a breakthrough in the last three seasons, and I am delighted to see where they will take us next. “

Although it is unclear when The good doctor season four is premiered, if past seasons are an indication, it will be somewhere in September 2020. In the meantime, you can tune into the rest of season three except Monday The Bachelor.