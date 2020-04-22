Will there be a season 2 of small fires everywhere?

Small fires everywhere wrestled with an explosive finale on April 22, but somehow we want even more. While we finally learned who started the fire at the Richardson House (spoiler: the end of the show differs slightly from the book), there are still so many unanswered questions. Where did Izzy go? How did Pearl respond to the encounter for the Ryans for the first time? And how did the McCulloughs deal with the aftermath of losing their daughter? Well, it doesn’t look like we will get answers any time soon.

According to executive producer Liz Tigelaar, a second season is not very likely. “Well, look, selfishly, I want to say yes,” she told me Entertainment Tonight. “This has been one of the best experiences of my life. I would forever be in the room of those writers, and of course I would write for Reese (Witherspoon) and Kerry (Washington) and everyone else who my life was involved. That, I want to say yes. In my heart I feel like it’s a limited series, I feel like we’ve told the story. “

Tiegelaar added that she couldn’t imagine Elena and Mia ever crossing his path again, and honestly, the same. “I would shudder to think of a supposed way to get Mia and Elena back in the circle of each other, which would at least feel real,” she said. “I think I would never say that, but I see this as a story that had its beginning, middle and end. And I love the end. I wouldn’t want to reduce Celeste’s book by, I don’t know, not cannibalize, but I wouldn’t want to reduce it by turning it into something it’s not just because people like it. I’ll be happy if it remains what it is, but at the same time, yes, selfish great find to go through. “

However Small fires everywhere originally marked as a limited series, it certainly wouldn’t be the first time a limited series got an extra season. In fact, Witherspoon’s HBO show Great Little Reading got a second season because of popular demand. Guess we just have to wait and see!