Will there be a season 2 of Next in Fashion on Netflix?

The first series of Netflix’s new fashion competition Next in Fashion is already a hit with the public, with viewers amazed by some of the incredible designs and charmed by the hosting skills of Tan France and Alexa Chung.

But after going through all ten episodes and seeing Minju Kim as the winner after a spectacular final show, many viewers will be excited for their next fix of fashion.

Here’s everything we know about a second run so far …

Will there be a season 2?

Although no confirmation has yet been given, Tan France is at least ready for a second run.

Speak against RadioTimes.com and other press, France said: “I always think of season two of a show, if I have done a season, I better get a second. I pray that there is a season two, I really like the show.

When can we expect a second series?

Without official information as it looks now, the best thing we can do is have a well-considered guess – and in that regard, a comparable time next year seems to be the most likely date.

According to France and Chung, the series only takes five weeks to film – but there are of course other things that need to be sorted out, not least to recruit a few new designers to compete.

Will Tan France and Alexa Chung return?

Given that they both talked about how much they enjoyed photographing the first series, we imagine they would find time in their schedules for a second series.

France claimed that although he would be kept busy by his work on Queer Eye, he would not let the two get in each other’s way. He told RadioTimes.com, “I hope to make more of it, and I hope to make time for both. I love them both, and they shoot at different times, so it’s actually not difficult at all. “

Meanwhile, Chung said about her time in the show: “It was great fun, I laughed every day.”