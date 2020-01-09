Will there be a season 2 of it?

Loading...

The series of figure skates from Netflix Turns out packed tons of drama in the first season, but will there be a season two? So far, Netflix has not made any public announcements about the future of its new sports drama, but there are no indications that the show will be canceled before it can return for a following season. Unfortunately it will probably take a while before we know for sure.

As usual, it’s hard to get a good idea of ​​how good a Netflix show looks Turns out actually does it because it does not release information about viewer numbers such as traditional broadcast networks. Turns out has a bit of niche appeal, like a drama about a niche sport, but the interpersonal storylines are just as intriguing as the actual skating. For skating enthusiasts, it’s a fun way to fill the gaps between Olympic cycles, with the next Winter Olympics in two years – and there are plenty of real-life references in the show! Apart from the skating segments, which require some filming and editing of magic to make the actors seem to actually skate (the show uses real elite skaters for the difficult segments), the show is probably not as expensive to make as some of the others on the platform: it is a relatively small-scale character drama without a lot of CGI effects or huge, glamorous sets.

The final of Turns out season one certainly seemed to be setting up a second season, ending in different cliffhangers. As far as sport is concerned, we have not yet discovered how Kat and Justin’s program works with sectionals, because the episode ends as soon as they grab the ice – will they make it to nationals or not? Kat’s skier friend Marcus is also confronted with a setback when he is cut off from his team. It is the personal relationships that are even more acute, especially when it comes to Kat’s teenage sister, Serena, who reveals that she has been abused by adult Dr. Parker. If Turns out is coming back for a second season, there will certainly be a lot to tell!