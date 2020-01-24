Will there be a Sanity Reunion on the WWE main list?

Many NXT fans were absolutely heartbroken when Sanity split on the main list. It was just a case of bad timing as they had nothing to do at the time. Sanity member Nikki Cross, however, believes that a sanity reunion may be on the main list.

Nikki Cross reveals hopes of seeing reason again

During an interview with BT Sport, Nikki Cross reveals that she hopes to see Sanity again on the main list. Since she is married to Killian Dain and continues to be good friends with the other faction members, it does not rule out the former women’s Tag Team champion.

“You never know [we could go back]! Killian Dain is my husband. I am best friends with Alexandre Wolfe, who is at NXT UK, and Eric Young, who is at RAW. I would never rule out anything, especially in professional wrestling. You never know. But for me it was more about the bond we shared. The bond that Sanity shared was just as off-screen as it was on-screen. So to me, we’re this crazy little crazy family. “

Why a Sanity Reunion could be a good idea

Alexander Wolfe has been transferred to NXT UK and is part of Walter’s Empire group. Killian Dain has also returned to NXT, while Eric Young isn’t used much at Raw. On the other hand, Nikki is blooming alongside Alexa Bliss and has won her first title on the main list.

I don’t want to tell WWE creatives how to do their job, but a return to Sanity would be perfect timing right now. Seth Rollins has his own small faction. He is the Monday Night Messiah, at least in his own mind. Since he has a strong faction, he needs an equally strong counter-faction.

Raw has improved by leaps and bounds under Paul Heyman. This obviously has something to do with the younger talent and the new NXT blood that is getting more attention. So why not use a faction that works well together and contributes to it? A factional feud between Sanity and The Monday Night Messiah could take months, if not years, if done correctly.

But where’s Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss?

In my opinion, Nikki Cross, who is in Sanity, does not automatically remove the tag-team bond between The Goddess and Cross. If anything, it could provide some very interesting storylines and perspectives. Alexa is not doing much in the WWE at the moment, although she is a multiple champion. A darker and messier Alexa could be an interesting testimony, right?

Factions have been wrestling’s elixir of life for decades, but the WWE hasn’t yet properly deployed any of the NXT factions. It’s a shame to see good ideas wasted once wrestlers make it onto the main list, but it’s not too late to correct a mistake. In fact, it could make Raw 2020 even more interesting!