Will there be a reunion special for friends?

Brace yourself, friends fans! Your Central Perk team can soon reunite on screen for an HBO Max special. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the six core stars – Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow and Matthew Perry – are in talks to work with the makers of the NBC show again, David Crane and Marta Kauffman.

“There is interest everywhere, and yet we cannot get that interest completely in line to push the button, so today it is unfortunately still one,” said main content chairman Kevin Reilly about the TV special Critici Association press trip on Wednesday .

The deal is still in the initial phase and there are many details that need to be smoothed out. That said, wouldn’t it be “kick in your crotch, spit in your neck” fantastic? The former costars clearly still have a lot of love for each other – as evidenced by Aniston’s first Instagram and her recent reunion with Kudrow and Cox – so it would be a nostalgic gift to see them again on the screen. Aniston, for her part, has confirmed that she would be involved in a possible reunion. In fact, she told Ellen DeGeneres earlier that she and the cast “are working on something.” Hmm. . I wonder what that could be?