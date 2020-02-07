Will there be a reunion show from Friends?

The main cast of the beloved sitcom series Friends is all expected to return for a non-written reunion special that will be launched on HBO’s upcoming streaming service, HBO Max.

Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry have all reached a deal, with reports from every star holding a hefty sum of more than $ 3 million for the appearance, according to Deadline.

Earlier this month, Perry (who played Chandler in the long-running series) posted a cryptic tweet that caused fan speculation about a potential reboot, spin-off, or reunion show.

Big news is coming …

– matthew perry (@MatthewPerry) 5 February 2020

Aniston (who played Rachel) also caused rumors after sharing a recent selfie of herself with the rest of the main cast, marking her first post ever on Instagram.

The show recently celebrated its 25th anniversary, and the original co-makers Marta Kauffman and David Crane are expected to have some involvement in the one-off reunion episode.

Although his co-stars were enthusiastic about the reunion on social media, Schwimmer recently told The Guardian that he thought “there might have to be an entirely black friend or an entirely Asian friend” before sharing rumors that a reunion was taking place.

He said, “I just don’t think it’s possible, considering everyone’s different career paths.

“I think everyone feels the same – why mess with what felt like the right way to end the series?

“I don’t want to do anything for the money. It should be creatively meaningful and nothing I’ve heard so far presented to us makes sense.”

It seems that something logical has happened.

Friends is currently available for viewing on Netflix for UK subscribers.