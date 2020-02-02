Enthusiasts of Love Island rejoice in not one but two seasons of their favorite ITV2 show in 2020.

With the winter version set to grab the nation, what kind of twists can we expect in this new series?

Will there be a Casa Amor in Love Island 2020?

Yes! A secret second villa will be on display in the 2020 Winter series.

What is Love Island Casa Amor?

Casa Amor often appears in the middle of every Love Island series.

It was first introduced in season three, broadcast in 2017, and certainly caught the attention of the viewer.

In a twist of fate, bosses introduced a second villa in the show, called Casa Amor.

A stone’s throw from the original villa, new islanders live there in an effort to lure the originals away from their couples – if they manage to turn heads, they remain as full-fledged islanders.

Who are the Casa Amor bombs?

You can find more information about each new participant here.

Jade Affleck

Priscilla Anyabu

Jamie McCann

Molly Smith

Eva Zapico

Natalia Zoppa

Biggs Chris

George Day

Alexi Eraclides

Josh Kempton

Ched Uzor

Jordan Waobikeze

What are some of the most memorable moments at Casa Amor?

Casa Amor is home to some of the biggest twists and turns of recent years.

In 2017 the final winner Kem Cetinay was stable with Amber Davies, but Chyna Ellis turned his head and the pair did indeed come very close.

The following year, Josh Denzel Georgia dumped “Loyal” Steel when he was drawn to Kaz Crossley.

And just six months ago, Michael Griffith’s fan favorite Amber Gill decided to dump Joanna Chimonides, while Anna Vakili was drawn to Ovi Soko, despite the fact that she had a romantic connection with Jordan Hames.

Love Island returns to ITV2 on Saturday January 12, 2020.