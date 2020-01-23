Will there be a Captain Marvel sequel?

It’s official: Disney has started developing one Captain Marvel continued according to Variety. We have been team Carol Danvers since Nick Fury who made an urgent call in the postcredits scene of Avengers: Infinity War and Captain Marvel’s insignia flashed across our screens. After the release of Captain Marvel last year we finally got to know her story. Now we want to know what’s coming!

We already know that Captain Marvel is an essential part of the way for the MCU’s Phase Four, which also includes films such as Spiderman: Far From Home, Black Panther 2, and the Black Widow solo film. As The Hollywood Reporter noted, actress Brie Larson has signed a deal with seven photos that “traps her in multiple franchises,” which means that she will certainly appear in Avengers films that are not just her own independent films.

That said, there was no doubt that Disney would launch a sequel to the independent films. As much as Captain Marvel deviates from the standard origin formula and is still an introduction to a new Marvel hero. Carol’s entire trip in it Captain Marvel is about remembering who she really is and discovering the full extent of her powers, which means that there is still so much territory to cover in future films. Although the film does not really have an open ending, it does end with a note that could turn into a follow-up.

Warning: SERIOUS HUGE spoilers in front Captain Marvel further!

After Carol recovers her memory, she realizes that Yon-Rogg (Jude Law) and de Kree are actually the villains of the whole situation. In 1989, Yon-Rogg murdered Mar-Vell (whose face was worn by Supreme Intelligence) to help her shape shifting Skrulls to develop light-speed technology that would help them find a new home. The device happens to use the Tesseract (seriously, does Asgard ever keep an eye on that thing?), Which gives Carol her strength when she tries to destroy it. It also takes away her memories, so Yon-Rogg is able to steal her away and make her think that the Skrulls have been wrong for six years.

Carol later realizes that Yon-Rogg and Supreme Intelligence have suppressed and unleashed their full powers, defeating the two, as well as Ronan the prosecutor, the Kree extremist who calls on Yon-Rogg to destroy the earth. But Carol’s work is not over yet. She tells Nick Fury to watch over Goose (the Flerken who looks like a cat and could also swallow the Tesseract) and gives him that special pager to call her in case of an emergency. Carol explains that she is going back into space to end the Kree war against the Skrulls and to help find a new planet for the latter. Which, hello, plot for the sequel!

Of course the next time we saw Carol was next time Endgame. Enter the first postal credit scene Captain Marvel have her appear on Avengers grounds, much to the horror of Captain America, Black Widow and the Hulk. But since Endgame took place almost 30 years in her future, the Captain Marvel sequel could concentrate on each of Carol’s adventures for that time. Will she ever end the Kree-Skrull war? We know Ronan escapes her claws long enough to get involved with Thanos and eventually gets killed by the Guardians of the Galaxy, but what about Yon-Rogg?

Will she ever go back to Earth to stay with Maria, Goose and Fury, and fool all Fury’s outdated (but actually current) technology? There are so many questions that we need answers to! Fortunately, we are pretty sure that Marvel already knows it will give us more of Captain Marvel in the future. The only question is how much more can we get from Goose?!