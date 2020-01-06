Will the removal of cartoon characters from grain packaging change the focus of the consumer?

Loading...

Dive overview:

According to Food Ingredients First, Lidl removes cartoon characters from the grain packaging under private label in Great Britain in the spring of 2020.

A cartoon-free branding is introduced for honey and peanut corn flakes, multigrain rings, honey rings, chocolate rice, rice snaps, matte flakes, honey rings, chocolate shells and cereal cookies.

Sara Samedzade-Jagini, consumer analyst at GlobalData, said this change will eliminate “pester power”

and allow parents to focus on the nutritional value of their choices, in an e-mail statement to Food Dive. “According to GlobalData’s consumer survey for the third quarter of 2019, 54% of UK consumers pay much / very much attention to the ingredients used in the products they buy for their children. That is why Lidl will eliminate marketing gimmicks and draw attention to nutritional value and well-being so that parents can focus on what’s important, ”says her statement.

Dive Insight:

Simply mentioning the words “infant nutrition” is enough to make almost everyone moan – except perhaps children themselves.

Generally associated with high-fat, multicolored, sweetened options, “infant nutrition” and its health profile has long been a controversial topic of discussion. In Great Britain, the conversation has reached the highest level of government, so Lidl has redesigned his boxes preventively. Samedzade-Jagini said that in her email the pressure from the government increased to ban products with cartoon characters on boxes with a lot of sugar, salt or fat.

Although such a ban is not yet part of the conversation in the United States, marketing for children using characters has long been a concern. The taste preferences of children often determine the agenda for what the rest of the family eats. According to a study by the Food Marketing Institute and Rodale, 95% of parents’ purchasing decisions are determined by what children want.

Behind that consideration is whether items are healthy for children. This reality has created a lucrative market for manufacturers who want to convince children to convince their parents of the household menu.

To encourage children to request specific brands and products, companies often use licensed signs on their packaging. According to a 2012 Federal Trade Commission report, the use of cartoon-based advertisements accounted for nearly 50% of their child-focused marketing for food companies in 2009. The total amount spent that year on food marketing for children and adolescents was $ 1 , 7 billion.

The use of well-known and friendly characters such as junk food pitchmen is nothing new. Kellogg has had Tony the Tiger on his Frosted Flakes cereal for years. Kellogg also used Scooby Doo, Mario, Disney princesses and unicorns on the boxes. For generations, Nestlé had a rabbit on his Nesquik. Other companies give licenses for popular characters. Mondelez launched a Mickey Mouse version of his Oreos to commemorate the 90th birthday of the beloved character. Ice brands from Unilever, Good Humor and Breyers, immortalize characters including Spongebob Squarepants in their frozen treats. Hostess Brands is a veteran in the use of characters – such as his anthropomorphic cowboy Twinkie the Kid – to promote his snacks.

Because of the magnetic effect these characters have on children, organizations such as the American Psychological Association have called for the marketing of food directly to children. In Britain, Action on Sugar and Action on Salt campaigners want a ban on cartoon characters on packaging because they say that more than half of the 500 products that use these mascots contain so much fat, sugar or salt that they cannot be advertised on TV programs for children or London Transport.

A study in the Journal of Public Policy and Marketing has shown that characters on packaging influence the choice between two brands of comparable products instead of influencing a child’s choice between cookies and carrots. When children are offered a choice between neutrally packed, healthy granola breakfast cereals and cocoa puffs from General Mills with Sonny the Cuckoo Bird on the box, children are more likely to reach the latter.

These cartoon characters also influence the choice of caregivers who, hoping to please children, tend to select products based on the child’s favorites.

By eliminating the animated influencer, parents – and children – can focus primarily on food rather than marketing. At the same time, large food producers with shrinking margins and increasing competition are looking for ways to convince consumers to buy their products.

But manufacturers acknowledge the obesity epidemic of the country and overall health is a major concern. Sanjay Sehgal, vice president of nutrition, health and well-being for Nestle USA, said in a children’s nutrition panel in 2016 that everyone – from manufacturers to restaurants to consumers – must find solutions to make healthy food that the whole family also finds interesting for children.