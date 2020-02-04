Will the Genesis upgrade be the start of Bitcoin’s financial powerhouse?

Unicef ​​now accepts cryptocurrency donations

You can now use bitcoin and ether to donate to the global agency that focuses on children’s rights.

The Bitcoin SV network is preparing for an upgrade of the hard fork protocol on February 4, 2020, code-named Genesis upgrade.

This major upgrade is planned to include a series of protocol recovery changes that will mean an almost complete return to the original Bitcoin protocol documented in the white paper in August 2009.

This upgrade restores the original Bitcoin protocol, keeps it stable and scales it massively by removing the limits that can be set in a block. And it will completely change the way Bitcoin is used on the blockchain. The Bitcoin Association believes that Bitcoin SV is Bitcoin.

By removing the limits for a block and enabling scalability up to 2 GB per block, Bitcoin SV blockchain can support considerably higher transaction volumes and more transaction costs for miners.

Fees for transactions in the blockchain will also change. For two parties without confidence, the rate must remain 1 satoshi / byte until after the Genesis hard fork of the Bitcoin SV network.

After 4 February 2020, blockchain service provider TAAL predicts that the standard rate will be changed to 0.5 satoshis / byte and the relay costs will be changed to 0.25 satoshis / byte. A satoshi is the smallest divisible unit of a Bitcoin that is calculated per byte of data.

It is predicted that these small, insignificant transaction costs will tempt companies to use the technology. it is much cheaper and more efficient to store data and transactions in the ledger than in a data center – or in the cloud.

Due to this upgrade, Bitcoin usage is expected to explode at the end of February because most network-wide limits are removed from the scripting language and network propagation rules.

For several years, pressure has been exerted to remove the limits due to the “halving” event that takes place in May.

The reward that miners receive is then lowered from 12.5 Bitcoin BTC to 6.25. Miners do this to benefit, and without the grant, mining BTC is not profitable and could reduce the chance of Bitcoin BTC success.

However, everyone is not happy with the Bitcoin SV Genesis upgrade plans. Miners from other Bitcoin protocols, such as Bitcoin BTC, seem to feel threatened by Craig Wright, who I believe is indeed Satoshi Nakamoto, the creator of Bitcoin.

Bitcoin BTC has changed completely, mainly due to the software soft fork Segwit (Segregated Witness), implemented on Bitcoin BTC in August 2017.

Bitcoin SV @ Street5Wall anonymous tweeter and supporter estimates that these changes have fundamentally changed BTC – so much so that it is no longer considered Bitcoin.

Many other changes were made to the original Bitcoin protocol that essentially made BTC useless, except as a “collector’s item,” which is not at all what the creator Satoshi had in mind.

The Genesis upgrade to Bitcoin BSV fully restores the Bitcoin protocol to its original version on February 4, 2020 and removes all block dimensions (currently 2 GB on BSV compared to 1 MB on BTC).

BTC is only capable of seven transactions per second compared to 140,000 transactions / sec on BSV. Genesis will dramatically increase that number. BSV can already process more transactions / sec than credit card company Visa.

Bitcoin BTC transaction costs are already high. In 2017 there was a ‘bubble’ in which some transactions cost $ 50. Due to the small block limit – 1 MB – for transactions, the queue became longer and transactions became considerably longer to confirm.

Bitcoin BTC can probably suffer as a result of the Genesis upgrade – perhaps as early as May 2020, because the block pay for mining is falling from 12.5 to 6.25 BTC per block.

Scaling is very important. The BTC restriction of 1Mb blocks is always designed as a temporary limit.

If the lost income cannot be recovered with transaction costs, miners will disappear and BTC will suffer. By removing the boundaries, as Satoshi meant,

Bitcoin can be used freely by companies and people. More transaction capacity equals more costs, even if those costs are only 1/3 of a cent.

As mentioned in the original white paper, Bitcoin was scalable from the first day without side chains such as the ‘Lightning Network’ and others.

The upcoming Genesis upgrade on Bitcoin SV will remove these limits as originally intended by the designer of the original blockchain protocol and restore Bitcoin to its original scalable state.

The problem with the Lightning network is that it removes the economic incentive for miners to trade over the network, because miners think the revenues will go to the second layer – not to the miners themselves.

The Lightning network does not seem to work successfully because it is an anonymous network without public registration of transactions.

The challenge is that people cannot send Bitcoin BTC. It is too expensive to use.

Perhaps large organizations will begin to announce Bitcoin integration into their business models once the Genesis upgrade has proven to be able to scale.

Some companies may have waited a long time to use the technology, but they may be discouraged due to the high transaction costs and the ever-changing protocol.

Companies want a locked, stable protocol and cost structure before they spend the time and resources to build applications on top of it, rather than having to constantly change their development process when the basic protocol changes.

The Blockchain conference taking place in London on February 20 has two well-known speakers – outside of the crypto world – who seem to validate the credibility of Bitcoin SV and could encourage mainstream investors to get up and notice:

This could be the start of a real large-scale acceptance of companies by bringing Bitcoin BSV to unknown territory.

The Genesis upgrade can mean a huge change in the way people use Bitcoin. Both Bitcoin miners and users can face very exciting times.

Previous and related coverage

2gether unmasks 2020 cryptocurrency users: Who are they?

Companies are preparing for the explosion in the use of cryptocurrencies – but who are the daily crypto users?

Will paying for mail shape the future of the internet?

What would happen if Twitter or Facebook deleted your account, deleted your messages, and silenced your communication? The new app Twetch, built for the blockchain, wants to solve that problem.

From cryptocurrency to chocolate, where you can spend your Bitcoin

So you have invested wisely and now have a lot of BitcoinSV to spend. But where can you spend your hard-earned money? Here are some of the many outlets that accept your cryptocurrency for real goods.

Black Friday for owner after $ 8 million in Bitcoin lost to landfill

James Howells wished he could turn back the time after he had thrown away a hard disk with a fortune in Bitcoin