Will the Galapagos disappear? These islands already have (or are close to)

Climate change and rising sea levels threaten the existence of many islands that could slowly (and in some cases not so slowly) disappear underwater. Although some of these remote locations are uninhabited and are not included in the list of travelers, others are full of life and it will not be long before we have the opportunity to visit them.

The Galapagos Islands are celebrated for their unique wildlife, but have also made headlines recently due to the impact of climate change. The rapid warming of the ocean concerns scientists. If you need a reason to consider the climate change that is happening in the world, this is probably the case. Below are some islands that are almost extinct, and others that have already sunk.

10 Perlamutrovy in the Russian Arctic Archipelago has disappeared

According to the Tech Times, a small island in Russia's Arctic archipelago known as Perlamutrovy has already left. Although this particular piece of land was small and uninhabited, it points to the effects of climate change.

9 Hurricane Walaka washed up a small island in Hawaii

Hurricane Walaka was one of the most devastating tropical storms ever recorded, and left the wreckage behind, but it also washed away a small, remote island in Hawaii. According to the Tech Times, the small spot was just 11 acres. This is probably not an island that many people knew about, but the loss still made headlines around the world.

8 Sea levels in Palau are rising much faster than the global average

The rising sea level in Palau may see this amazing part of the earth disappear within a few decades. According to Reader’s Digest, sea levels have risen about 0.35 inches a year since 1993, about three times the global average. The result has left residents facing the flooding of their shipyards and climate change has led to the extinction of the island’s wildlife, such as the golden jellyfish.

7 Residents of Carteret Islands, Papua New Guinea, had to relocate

Imagine that you have to leave your home because of the danger posed by rising sea levels. This happened to the inhabitants of the Cartere Islands of Papua New Guinea. According to Forbes, residents had to relocate because “a strong tropical storm or a cyclone could locally raise the sea level enough to completely erode the island in an event.”

6 Oxygenation of the oceans and other environmental factors could cause the disappearance of the Cook Islands in 20 years

Looking at photos of the Cook Islands (located between Hawaii and New Zealand) will make you want to pack your bag and visit, because these coral and volcanic islands are picturesque, but they are also in danger. According to JetSetter, sea levels, rainfall, cyclones and ocean acidification have affected these islands and conditions are expected to worsen in the coming decades.

5 The sinking islands of Tuvalu will not be much farther away due to climate change

The Tuvalu Islands have not disappeared, but they may not have lasted long. According to The Guardian, Tuvalu, located between Hawaii and Australia, is simply a “stigma” in the Pacific Ocean and the fourth smallest nation in the world. The island is inhabited by 11,000 people and residents have noticed changes caused by rising sea levels and coastal erosion. The publication notes that two of the nine islands are already in danger of sinking.

4 The white island in Camiguin is already disappearing during the tide

Mantigue Island, better known as The White Island or Vanishing Island, is located in Camiguin, Philippines. It is a fascinating location, consisting of crushed corals and sand. It is uninhabited, but a popular destination to visit, despite the high tides that make it disappear. According to Out Of Town Blog, “it gets lost in the sea during a tide.”

3 Sea level rise threatens Micronesia (some islands have already disappeared)

You can find Micronesia, a country of hundreds of small islands southwest of Hawaii. According to Reader’s Digest, rising sea levels have resulted in the extinction of many islands (such as Nahlapenlohd), while others have been “significantly reduced”. The discussion notes that the islands of Laiap and Ros have lost two-thirds of their land and could disappear completely within the next decade.

2 Small Pacific islands that are part of Solomon’s archipelago have already been lost

The Solomon Archipelago had a similar fate, and according to BBC News, in 2016 it was reported that five tiny Pacific islands had disappeared due to erosion and rising sea levels. None of these islands had inhabitants. According to Reader’s Digest, the Solomon Islands are made up of nearly 1,000 islands and atolls located in the South Pacific.

1 Climate change warms the ocean and wildlife in the Galapagos Islands is in danger

Galapagos Islands, located 1,000 km from the coast of Ecuador, is a destination often famous for its beauty and unique wildlife. However, it has recently made headlines due to the impact of climate change. According to the New York Times, climate change is warming the ocean, and scientists are worried that it poses a serious threat to local wildlife.

