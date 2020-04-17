Will the COVID-19 pandemic have a lasting impact on cities?

According to the conference board, the proportion of workers who continue to work from home after the end of the COVID-19 crisis is still relatively high. This can have a major impact on U.S. city centers, according to the non-partisan think tank, as people change their housing preferences and eating patterns to suit their lifestyles.

Prior to the pandemic, the proportion of workers who worked primarily from home was relatively small, said economists at the Conference Board in a blog post. In 2018 it was just 3.4 percent.

However, they wrote, “Labor trends are changing slowly. COVID-19 forced them to change rapidly. Higher incidence and more frequent teleworking during the COVID-19 crisis may be a disruptive disruption.” .

The group forecasts that in the near term – in the next year or two – before a vaccine against COVID-19 is available, teleworking will be more desirable in large cities where residents rely heavily on public transport. In the New York City subway area, nearly one in five workers travel by subway, putting them at a higher risk of contagion than workers driving or walking to work.

“Even after full vaccination, with the full economy, telecommuting rates are likely to remain well above pre-pandemic rates,” writes the Conference Board.

In turn, people will find it less valuable to live near city centers, which will affect the demand for housing. In the meantime, people will spend less on food, retail and other areas of downtown.

“Concentrated retail and food services in city centers may want to consider diversifying their geographic portfolio,” recommends the group.