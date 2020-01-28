Will Pucovski to captain CA XI against England Lions

Will Pucovski’s leadership skills will be seen next week. The young weapon is said to be the captain of a Cricket Australia XI to take over the Touring English Lions.

CA will confirm on Wednesday that the aspiring hit star will take the lead in three games against the Lions – England senior team – at Gold Coast’s Metricon Stadium.

The first game will take place on Sunday, Pucovski’s 22nd birthday, before the games next Tuesday and Thursday.

Melbourne Renegades leg spinner, Cameron Boyce, will also be part of the CA XI squad.

After taking three breaks from mental health problems since the beginning of last season, Pucovski decided not to join a Big Bash League club, which was also due to the travel expenses caused by belonging to the BBL.

Pucovski had a test debut at the beginning of this season before not being available for national selection due to health reasons.

Since then, however, he has returned to the Sheffield Shield and played Premier Cricket for Melbourne while competing for a Victorian 2nd XI in the Future’s League Twenty20 earlier this month.