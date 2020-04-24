Will Prime Minister’s Day be canceled by 2020?

What would be its sixth year, Amazon Prime Minister’s Day, like almost everything else in the world, has been called into question by the global coronavirus lock.

As the demand for online shipments is higher than ever before and the increased pressure on warehousing and delivery staff is due to social distance, many online retailers have struggled.

Some big names, such as TK Maxx and its interior brand Homesense, have temporarily closed the store completely, both on the main street and online.

However, you can visit our website to learn more about our updated return policy. And as always, our customer service team is happy to help with any questions you may have. They work remotely, so email is best – contact us at customerservice@tjxeurope.com

So could Amazon handle Prime Day with more orders? Will the Prime Minister’s Day be canceled or postponed?

We have looked at what we can say so far.

What is a Prime Minister?

Prime Day is an Amazon flash sale available to Amazon Prime members. This is essentially a Black Friday or Cyber ​​Monday exclusive version with price reductions and special offers throughout the site.

Special offers are only available to those with an Amazon Prime account (including during the free trial).

Join Amazon Prime

When is Prime Minister’s Day usually?

The first Prime Minister’s Day took place in 2015. It is known that this was a marketing experiment aimed at increasing sales on the site during the quieter summer period. Due to its popularity, the event has been held every year since then.

For the last five years, Prime Minister’s Day has taken place every year July. In 2019, the event took place from 15 to 16 July and reportedly announced earlier Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday events a few months ago.

Will Prime Minister’s Day be canceled?

There is much speculation as to whether Prime Minister’s Day will be canceled by 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. According to Reuters, who has seen internal meeting notes from Amazon, the event could be postponed until August.

What are the Prime Minister’s offers there?

Echo Dot, Amazon

In the same meeting notes, Reuters reported that Amazon expects a potential $ 100 million hit (although it predicted up to $ 300 million in the worst case scenario) because there are too many unsold devices, such as a voice-controlled Echo performer, to postpone the event.

Therefore, the Echo and similar Amazon devices may be one of the most likely items to be sold at a discount when the Prime Day event finally takes place.

Amazon has not yet made an official announcement about the event and declined to comment to Reuters regarding the information received from the internal meeting.

