Will Netflix make a third film for all the boys?

We count the days to the long-awaited sequel To all the boys I’ve loved before debuts on Netflix, but we are also looking forward to the possibility of a third film in the rom-com series. Jenny Han’s novels that inspired the films are a trilogy, and there is good news: the third and final film is definitely a go on Netflix.

In August 2019, during the Instagram announcement for the premiere of the second film, To All the Boys: P.S. I still love you, stars Lana Condor, Noah Centineo and Jordan Fisher had another news: “The third film, To All the Boys: Always and Forever, Lara Jean, is in production!

Just a few days later, Centineo tweeted his farewell to playing Peter Kavinsky: “Tonight was my last night as Peter Kavinsky. I hope you love these latest episodes as much as we do. Thank you for the opportunity to be yours forever Thanks Lana, thanks Michael, thanks Matt, thanks Netflix, grateful to everyone who told us this story. “A few days later Condor was the one who tweeted her farewell farewell greetings:” Today, many of the To all the boys cast is packing. . . and we shoot the LAST scene of the entire franchise. . . needless to say that I have avoided any eye contact at any time that I know that I am bursting into tears. “

The latest episode of the series does not yet have a release date, but the IMDb page mentions the release year as 2020. We might have a double dose of To all the boys this year? Only time will tell, but in the meantime we have the new characters and the new love triangle in it Postscript I still love you debut on Netflix on February 12.