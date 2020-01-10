Loading...

Professor Matthew Hill from Monash University, Dr. Mahdokht Shaibani, and Professor Mainak Majumder with the design of lithium-sulfur batteries.

Monash University

The name “lithium-ion battery” seems to indicate that lithium is the essential component that determines the performance characteristics of the battery. But that’s less true than it seems. The electrodes between which the lithium is located are critical to the performance of a battery. For this reason, electrode materials played such a large role in the description of this year’s chemistry noble. Different electrode materials determine battery performance based in part on the energy difference between the charged and uncharged states. However, they also determine how much lithium can be stored on an electrode and thus the energy density of a battery.

There are a number of ideas for new electrode materials that store lithium in fundamentally different ways: as solid lithium metal or as lithium oxide, which allows some of the electrode material to escape from the air outside the battery. There are also chemicals that can store a lot more lithium per volume range. All of these options pose serious problems (often several) that have previously prevented these options from being accepted. However, a recent paper promises a major breakthrough in something that has always been an attractive option for lithium storage: sulfur.

Alternative electrodes

“Holds a lot of lithium” is not a clear point; If that were all, some of these alternative electrode materials would already be used. But there are a number of other features: cheap and easy to use, compatible with the chemistry of the other battery components, withstands repeated charging cycles and so on.

Although sulfur overcomes the hurdle for a lot of lithium, it comes up against a few additional properties. One is that it is not particularly stable. Lithium-sulfur complexes can dissolve in the electrolytes used in typical lithium batteries and diffuse away from the electrode. Over time, the storage capacity of the electrode simply shrinks and is often wound up on the opposite electrode, gradually destroying the battery. The problem is so widespread that it has a name – the polysulfide shuttle – and a separate section in the Wikipedia entry for lithium-sulfur batteries.

That is not the only problem. Lithium ions occupy the room (duh). In some materials, the areas in which they are stored are largely unoccupied, so changing the state of charge of the battery does not result in expansion or contraction. Sulfur (and some other promising materials) are not. The incorporation of lithium into the sulfur structure leads to a dramatic expansion that can affect the structural integrity of the battery. After all, sulfur does not conduct very well, which means that other materials are needed to move electrons.

On the other hand, sulfur is very cheap and easy to work with. In addition, there is the potential for much higher energy densities that have motivated some early attempts to manufacture lithium-sulfur batteries.

Breathing space

The new work was done by an Australian-German team (with a Belgian being largely thrown in). It fixes at least one of the problems mentioned above: the tendency to expand when storing lithium. Previous lithium-sulfur batteries have often taken up small sulfur particles and embedded them in a network of material that encloses the particles in an electrode and enables the electrons to move to and from the lithium ions.

According to the researchers, the density of this network causes two problems. First, many of the sulfur particles cannot expand when lithium is stored. Should they expand anyway, the electrode structure is likely to be destroyed. Second, it covers much of the surface of the particles and prevents lithium ions from interacting at these locations. In fact, parts of the sulfur are shielded, which may limit its capacity and slow down the lithium storage process.

Instead of forming a dense mesh, the team decided to reduce the amount of mesh material used. Instead of forming a robust network, it simply creates a handful of connections between a sulfur particle and each of its neighbors. These compounds make most of the particle surface accessible to the electrolyte and can therefore interact with lithium. And it allows the particles to move and expand without the mesh that holds them together completely collapsing. A bit of carbon was also added to provide a conductor for electrons that moves to the electrode’s charge collector.

To ensure that this was still sufficient to form a cohesive material that would not fall apart before being inserted into a battery, the researchers had to change the manufacturing process. Typically, the electrode materials are dissolved in water and then mixed into a slurry. In this case, the researchers mixed the materials together for 48 hours before adding water. This dramatically improved the performance of the material. Electron microscopic investigations confirmed that the resulting material did not have thick meshes and was instead held together by several single strands that directly connected individual sulfur particles.

power measurements

The resulting battery has a much higher capacity than existing lithium-ion batteries, and the researchers are focusing on some impressive numbers in their study, which show, for example, that the efficiency of transferring electrons into and out of the electrode remains at 98 percent original value after 200 cycles.

However, the same graph shows that the total battery capacity has decreased by about a quarter after these 200 cycles. This was done with a relatively low charge rate, which means that the capacity is usually better preserved than with a quick charge. This result could be due to the problem mentioned above: loss of sulfur when dissolved in the electrolyte. However, it is difficult to say because the authors largely ignore this problem. The introduction states that “significant progress has been made in solving the highly studied problem of the” polysulfide shuttle “in Li-S batteries.” However, they do not include any references to publications that demonstrate this progress, or mention that they have adopted one of them, the chemistry that led to it.

Optimistically, the loss of capacity is due to the polysulfide shuttle, and the researchers have done nothing to avoid it, but the chemistry of their electrode is compatible with techniques to minimize the problem. However, this paper does not show whether this optimism is justified.

Why did the paper get so much attention? Presumably due to a press release from Monash University indicating that this technology was patented, some prototype cells were built by the German team members and Chinese companies have expressed interest in the technology. All of this gives the impression that batteries with high capacity are located directly on the horizon. The press release even asks the reader if they want access to a battery that has the potential to power the phone for five days or to activate an electric vehicle to travel more than 1,000 km without “refueling” to have to. “

The work seems to be a good idea that works to a certain extent in practice. But not big enough, which is especially useful at the moment unless you’re interested in slow-charging cars whose batteries need to be replaced every few years. There may be methods that can be used to further improve performance. However, the published information about these batteries does not indicate that we know if they work.

Progress in science, 2020. DOI: 10.1126 / sciadv.aay2757 (About DOIs).