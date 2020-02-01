Will Kevin and Sophie end up together on This Is Us?

To say that Kevin Pearson has a complicated love life This is us would be an understatement. The character has been portrayed as a ladies’ man for the past four seasons, but he has always had a weakness for his childhood sweetheart Sophie. Although the two do not exactly have the best track record – they are married and divorced very young and have tried (and failed) to give their love a chance later in life – we still hope that they will get together at the end of the series.

In the recent episode “A Hell of a Week: Part Two” we learn more about the background story of Kevin and Sophie when he travels home for her mother’s funeral. The night Jack died, Kevin and Sophie went to the movies to watch Good Will Hunting. When the projector in the theater did not work properly at the end of the film, they spent the rest of their night by a campfire. As they guessed how the film ended, they vowed never to watch the end of the film for fear that the end would not be as good as the rest of the film. “This way we can imagine the perfect end to the perfect movie for the rest of our lives,” Kevin told Sophie.

And that’s exactly what they do. These days Kevin and Sophie admit to each other that they have never watched the end of the film. So when Kevin brings Sophie back to that exact place in the forest after her mother’s funeral, they decide to look at the end together. Although the scene certainly symbolizes the end of Kevin and Sophie’s story, we are not entirely convinced.

Although Sophie returns to her fiancé, Grant, and Kevin sleeps with Madison, the latest conversation from Kevin and Sophie gives us hope that they will eventually find their way back to each other. While Kevin drops Sophie at her home, he jokes: “I’ll see you next time someone dies,” and she replies, “I’m looking forward to it.”

As we know, Kevin’s mother, Rebecca, is very sick in the flash-forward. It is possible that when Rebecca dies, Sophie attends the funeral and reconnects with Kevin. Kevin and Madison may have a baby together and get engaged, but later realize that they are incompatible and call it off. That could explain why Kevin has a bachelor’s path in the flash-forward. It is also likely that Sophie will break things off with her fiance. During the episode, she wonders if Grant is the right man for her. The episode even ends with fluttering over her grandmother’s engagement ring that Kevin wanted to give her when they were married.

Maybe like Rebecca and Miguel, Kevin and Sophie connect again later in their lives. Maybe that is the end of their story: they do everything they want in life – have children, etc. – but eventually find their way back to each other.