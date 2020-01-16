Ken Jennings finished with “Jeopardy!”

What happened: Jennings said he would not return to “Jeopardy!” After finishing the “Greatest of All Time” tournament earlier this week.

Jennings told the Associated Press that he has no plans to return to the show and that he could not see a better ending for him.

Jennings: “I’m really happy to make one last hurray, but I don’t think I can get past that. At one point [the host] Alex [Trebek] is going to retire and I can never see him playing with a different host, quite honestly. It would not be the same. “

Go back: Jennings initially refused the idea of ​​competing on “GOAT”. But “Jeopardy!” Host Alex Trebek convinced him to come back, according to Fox News.

Jennings told Fox News, “So what? Do I have to spend all the holidays worrying about “Jeopardy”? I think I’m too old. The more I thought about it, honestly, it was Alex [Trebek] who had changed his mind. Just the idea that you have a chance to be associated with your favorite show once again, a kind of cornerstone of Alex’s career, you don’t want to deny that. “

Praise: Trebek congratulated Jennings in an interview with the Associated Press.