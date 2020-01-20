Will Kalisto sign a new contract with WWE?

A few months ago, Kalisto gave some strong indications that he was planning to leave the WWE. He did this by posting his intention on social media. But the Luchador seems to have changed his mind. If you believe the reports, Kalisto will be in the WWE for a few more years.

Kalisto’s unexpected contract signing

Although we have to mention that the news came from Ryan Satin on Pro Wrestling Sheet and there is no official confirmation, this news is a real surprise. Everyone expected Kalisto to leave the company. Instead, he reportedly signed a new contract that will keep him in the WWE for a few years.

According to Satin, the Luchador decided to stay with the company because he believes he can do more. Although Kalisto is underutilized and speculates he could go, he has had some success in the WWE.

During his run at World Wrestling Entertainment, he won the United States Championship twice and the Cruiserweight Championship once. In addition to Sin Cara, he also won the NXT Tag Team Championship.

More opportunities for the Luchador in the future?

If it is correct that the Luchador has signed a new multi-year contract, do you wonder if there are any promises attached to the new contract? If you’ve looked at Kalisto’s opportunities in the past two years, they were seriously lacking. Although he is very popular with fans, he doesn’t seem to get a prominent role on the main list.

Despite the problems on the main list, he plays a bigger role in 205 Live. He also has his faction, the Lucha House Party. Although their main purpose was to persuade other wrestlers. I wasn’t a fan of the faction’s name, but I enjoyed everything they brought to the table.

Even if Kalisto signed a new contract, it could have ramifications for other wrestlers who threatened to leave. One of them is Gran Metalik, who appeared to publish similar social media messages in support of Kalisto a few months ago. Could this be an indication that the group could play a bigger role in the near future? Or was Kalisto’s decision a personal one? After his former tag team partner Sin Cara was recently released, many questions remain unanswered.

Awaiting official confirmation

There is currently no official confirmation that Kalisto has signed a new contract with World Wrestling Entertainment. At the time this article was written, neither Kalisto nor the WWE made an official announcement.

If the news is correct, an official announcement should follow shortly. If there are any updates to this rumor, we will keep you posted. One thing is certain, when the Luchador signs again, I hope that he will have more opportunities in 2020. It is a real pleasure to see him in the ring and I am sure that he has much more to do if he is only given this opportunity. Let’s wait and see