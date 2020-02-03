Will Joan return to Endeavor on Thursday? Is she series 7?

Endeavor’s will-they-won’t-pair Endeavor Morse and Joan Thursday (the daughter of Endeavor’s boss, Fred Thursday) have certainly had their ups and downs – but there is an unmistakable connection between the couple.

Endeavor (Shaun Evans) went so far as to introduce Joan (Sara Vickers), but she turned him down – later her abusive friend pushes her down a flight of stairs and misses the baby she was carrying while Morse went to the hospital for her.

But it seems that the question of whether Joan and Morse will make it work should remain on the back burner for a while after Shaun Evans has revealed that Sara Vickers, the actress who plays Joan, will not return for series 7.

In an interview with RadioTimes.com, Evans was asked if Joan would return in the coming season. “Not in this series,” he revealed, “only for good news actually: Sarah had a baby this time, so unfortunately she wasn’t available for filming.”

However, he added that Vickers “would definitely return, she is part of the family,” confirming that viewers will see Joan’s return in the coming seasons.

Endeavor series seven will premiere on ITV on Sunday, February 9 at 8 p.m.