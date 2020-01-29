Will it solve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict?

US President Donald Trump is expected to release details of an ambitious and long-awaited peace plan this week aimed at resolving the ongoing struggle between Israel and Palestine.

For decades, dozens of heads of state and government around the world have tried to solve the complicated Israeli-Palestinian conflict, but so far none have succeeded.

Finding a solution to the conflict really depends on who you ask – it is one of the most controversial political disputes in the world.

But while the conflict is complex, it is very simple in some ways: Israeli Jews and Palestinian Arabs both want the same country.

And neither group is willing to compromise to make a deal.

Tensions remain high in the region to this day, and the Israeli and Palestinian civilians are facing the brunt of violence from both sides.

Tens of thousands of Palestinians have been driven out of their homes. Many of them have been arrested, tortured and forced to undergo unfair trials by Israeli forces.

Israelis have since suffered suicide bombings and rocket fire from Hamas, a militant Islamic Palestinian group that seeks to destroy Israel and recapture Palestine.

An Israeli soldier throws tear gas at Palestinian protesters in clashes over a Jewish settlement in the West Bank. Photo: Getty

Enter Donald Trump: Self-proclaimed Master Deal Maker.

In the so-called “Deal of the Century”, Trump’s adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner worked out a 50-page plan aimed at solving the main problems of Israel and Palestine in order to settle the dispute once and for all.

On Monday, Trump shared his secret plan with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and opposition leader Benny Gantz during private meetings at the White House.

Both leaders said they supported the plan.

No Palestinians attended the meetings.

What do we know about the plan?

The package is expected to propose a reorganization of the West Bank to give the Palestinians the chance to be recognized as an independent nation if they pass a series of tests.

The newly drawn border will pass large Jewish settlements in the West Bank to an enlarged Israel, according to two anonymous sources cited by the Washington Post.

The term “actual Israel” refers to the borders of Israel, which are generally accepted by the international community and are also referred to as “borders of 1967”.

The color yellow shows the state of Palestine, a legally sovereign state that has no control over its territory. Photo: Getty

In return for the transfer of land to the Israelis, the Palestinians are offered limited autonomy in the West Bank and East Jerusalem, which would increase over a period of about three years, the sources said.

However, independence will only be granted if the Palestinian leadership moves in a new political direction, stops using violence, and shows signs that it will negotiate with Israel.

Why do we need a peace plan at all?

The bloody Israeli-Palestinian conflict dates back to biblical times and is one of the longest political conflicts in the world.

While this recent sectarian conflict only flared up in the 20th century, tensions between Jews and Arabs have existed for centuries.

One of the reasons is that Judaism and Islam consider the city of Jerusalem sacred.

The ancient city is home to a number of important sacred sites such as the Al-Aqsa Mosque, the Wailing Wall, the Dome of the Rock and many more.

Since the end of World War II, when Britain relinquished control of Palestine and Israel was created as an independent state for Jews who were persecuted before and during the Holocaust, there has been continuing violence in the region.

The big question of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict is who gets which country and how it is controlled.

Will the peace plan work?

Zero chance.

That says Anas Iqtait, a Palestinian researcher at the Center for Arabic and Islamic Studies at the Australian National University.

Speaking to the New Daily from Palestine, Iqtait said: “To be as open as possible, there is a zero percent chance that the Palestinians will accept this deal.”

“In reality, not a single Palestinian person can accept what has been put on the table,” he said.

“It just isn’t the bare minimum of what the Palestinians want.”

Most Palestinians recognize Israel as a state, and instead of abolishing Israel entirely, they want the West Bank, the Gaza Strip and East Jerusalem to officially become the new Palestine, the capital of which is East Jerusalem.

They also want fair treatment for the millions of Palestinian refugees who have fled their homes as a result of the conflict.

“Anything that does not lead to this or a similar outcome will not be accepted by the Palestinians,” said Iqtait.

At the present time, the Palestinians are unlikely to be happy with it, although the details of Mr Trump’s peace plan are largely unknown.

During Monday’s press conference at the White House, Mr. Trump refused to answer questions about whether he had spoken to the Palestinians about the peace agreement.

“It’s something the Palestinians should want – they probably won’t want it initially, but I think in the end they will,” he said to reporters instead.

“It’s very good for them. In fact, it’s too good for them, so we’ll see what happens. We think there is a very good chance that they want that.”

Dr. Eyal Mayroz, an Israeli lecturer in peace and conflict research at the University of Sydney, said the Palestinians are even less willing to work with Mr. Trump after the President’s controversial decision to move the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem in 2018.

“The Palestinians recognize that (Mr. Trump) is on the side of the Israelis,” said Dr. Mayroz.

“Trump is the most pro-Israeli president of all time because his base is the evangelists, the conservative wing, and they are so pro-Israeli that he is very grateful to them.”

He agreed with Mr. Iqtait’s predictions about the Palestinian response to the agreement.

“The Palestinians will no doubt immediately reject the plan,” said Dr. Mayroz.

“The maximum that Israel is willing to give is far below the minimum of what the Palestinians are willing to take.”