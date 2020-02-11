Will it snow in the UK today? Latest forecast and weather map – The Sun.

STORM Ciara is still starting in the north of Great Britain and today gives us a farewell of up to ten centimeters of snow and treacherous ice.

Here’s what the Met Office has to say about the white stuff and whether we should prepare or not.

4

A highland cow loan: PA: Press Association

4

Glen Coe, Scotland during a heavy snowfall Credit: Alamy Live News

Will it snow in the UK today?

The British woke up from the coldest winter night so far.

Snow is forecast for the highlands and highlands in the north of England where the Met Office has issued yellow weather warnings.

The Met Office has indicated that 15 cm of snow can be seen in areas over 300 m and should fall 5-10 cm over 150 m.

In the meantime, 1-3cm could fall below 150m.

Meteorologist Simon Partridge said: “There is a possibility that we will see the coldest winter night yet, Monday night through Tuesday morning.

“It depends on whether we have clear skies over the snow long enough. This leads to cold temperatures and we will definitely have two cold days.”

Brian Gaze, the weather forecasting expert, said: “There has been almost no snow this winter for most – but the white stuff is finally on its way.

“A tongue of cold air crosses the Atlantic from Canada to bring snow at a low altitude.”

4

Snow forecast for Tuesday

Where will the snow be?

Most of the snowfall hits Scotland and the north, where it refuses to deviate from the peaks.

Temperatures in the south and in the lowlands are unlikely to drop to reasonable temperatures. So most of us will have to endure that sleet and rain continue to flood our homes and streets.

Snowy towns and cities this week are:

Glasgow

Edinburgh

Manchester

Londonderry / Derry

Belfast

Perth

Inverness

Stoke-on-Trent

Leeds

Sheffield

Carlisle

Derby

Dundee

Stornoway

Where are the snowiest places in the UK?

The locations where snow is most likely to be expected according to the MET office in the UK are:

Cairgorms (76 days a year)

Shetland Islands (64 days a year)

Fair Isle (62 days a year)

Orkney Islands (59 days a year)

Copley, County Durham (52 ​​days a year)

Leadhills (51 days a year)

Widdybank Fell (50 days a year)

Eskdalemuir (49 days a year)

Kinbrace (49 days a year)

Knockan skirt (48 days a year)

What are the coldest winters in the UK?

Between 1300 and 1850 there was a “little ice age” in which the Thames was frozen

The worst winter ever in Britain was called “Great Frost” in 1683-84

The winter from 1739 to 1740 is one of the worst with a strong frost, in which the temperatures dropped to -9 ° C

In 1963 the Thames froze again when snow covered the country

Between 1978-1979 Great Britain suffered again from a modern “snow magddon”

And in 2010, a “big freeze” across the UK saw an average temperature of -1C, the coldest in 100 years, the Met Office confirmed

Was December 2019 a record month?

Yes, but not for the expected reasons.

December 2019 was bizarre the hottest ever.

It was even the hottest December day we’ve ever had – amazingly in the Scottish Highlands.

The temperatures reached a wonderful 18.7 ° C.

4

Scotland could experience snow road chaosCredit: Pressteam

QUEENSFERRY

Is Queensferry Crossing closed? Why the bridge is closed and when it could open again

HAVE A BLAST

When does storm Ciara end? Travel warnings and weather forecast

ARCTIC MONDAY

Storm-Hit UK has to deal with 6 inches of snow after 2 deaths in 100-mile storms

MONDAY MAYHEM

Snow and storm hit Britain with travel chaos after the “storm of the century”

TERROR FLIGHT

Passengers scream and “vomit” during the fifth landing in Storm Ciara

WIND DOWN

Flights and ferries still suspended due to storm Ciara – what to do if affected

And the Met Office revealed that the past decade was the second hottest in 100 years.

They attributed the scorching weather to a “consequence of our warming climate”.

The Met Office said the 10 years from 2010 to 2019 had been the second warmest and second wettest decade in the country in the past 100 years, slightly behind 2000 to 2009.

We pay for your stories! Do you have a story for the Sun Online News team? Send an email to [email protected] or call 0207 782 4368. You can WhatsApp us at 07810 791 502. We also pay for videos. Click here to upload yours.