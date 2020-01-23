Will IGTV follow Facebook Watch's monetization path for publishers? - Adweek

The launch of the long-form video platforms Facebook Watch in August 2017 and IGTV in June 2018 gave publishers reason to think about a cheaper, more accessible alternative to television and the robust targeting functions of Facebook.

While neither of the two platforms noticeably limits the dominance of TV video advertising, Facebook Watch is somewhat closer than IGTV.

This could change soon, according to some video publishing managers who have spoken to Adweek.

Currently, publishers and creators can monetize their presence on Facebook Watch in a number of ways. This is not the case with IGTV. For example, Facebook Watch supports selected premium publishers in the creation of content exclusively for the platform of the social giant, but also includes pre-roll ads and mid-roll advertising breaks. IGTV, not so much.

Michael Philippe, co-founder and CEO of social video outfit Jellysmack, remains optimistic on Facebook Watch. He sees IGTV as a medium or long-term bet and points out that brand partnerships are the only way to make money on the platform.

“The monetization is as big as, if not bigger, than on YouTube. With Facebook Watch, you can get substantial revenue if you do it right, ”said Philippe. “Some creators make up to six digits a month.”

Some industry insiders say IGTV monetization is on the wall, even though it’s a little slower than they’d like it to be.

“If IGTV had funded original programs like Facebook Watch, I think it would be a much better known platform,” said Matthew Segal, co-founder of the themed media company ATTN:,. “They’ll probably walk down the street after figuring out how to tweak the product a little further.”

ATTN: shared this update on the fires in Australia via IGTV

ATTN:

George Stewart, chief revenue officer of the lifestyle entertainment company Kin, sees changes in the pipeline.

“I firmly believe that Facebook will expand monetization to IGTV,” said Steward. “The real innovation in marketing was the platforms. IGTV provides another means of reaching people in different circumstances. “

Direct monetization options are not yet available via IGTV. IGTV is open to any person or brand who creates a video for at least one minute, while only Facebook pages with at least 5,000 followers or verified profiles with at least 50,000 followers can post on Facebook Watch.

“We have a small number of tests to cover developer production costs as we explore different ways they can make money, but we don’t have a licensing or original strategy.”

Instagram spokesman

“We have a small number of tests to cover developer production costs as we explore different ways they can make money, but we’re not pursuing a licensing or original strategy,” said an Instagram spokesman.

John Holdridge, general manager of social media content creation company Fullscreen, said IGTV isn’t a monetization game in terms of ad units or pre-roll, but he believes that conversions ultimately lead to monetization. He compared the current status of video efforts on Facebook and Instagram with that of early YouTube.

“YouTube was just a marketing platform and storage for 15- and 30-second spots until two or three years ago, when major entertainment brands saw that serious money needed to be made,” said Holdridge. “The dollars were not TV dollars, but nothing. Facebook and Instagram are also at this moment. “

Kin’s Stewart also believes IGTV is worth the investment as it offers opportunities to be seen by TV companies who may want to license shows. The platform could spark talent and interest from advertisers.

“We’re working outside of the monetization delivered today to understand the full monetization value,” said Stewart.

Tia Mowry can do fondue on Facebook Watch

relationship

Adam Williams, CEO of influencer marketing platform Takumi, said that the debut of IGTV previews in Instagram’s main feed last February pushed IGTV traffic up, as did adding horizontal video last May.

Continue reading