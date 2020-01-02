Will I be paid if my workplace or house has burned down?

Loading...

"If you are already on annual leave, your rights would continue for the duration of this leave," said Professor Forsyth.

Employees should mainly rely on the different types of leave they have. The question of whether an employee who lost his home would be paid while on leave would be largely at the discretion of employers.

"There is no specific leave that deals with these kinds of circumstances," said Professor Forsyth.

"Some EBAs (company bargaining agreements) allow the employer and the employee to agree to unpaid or paid leave in unspecified circumstances that could face this type of situation. "

Joellen Riley Munton, professor of law at the University of Technology in Sydney, said it would be open to employers to allow employees to take personal leave in emergencies and that some ABEs may have provisions on this.

"If your workplace burns down, it will depend on whether the employer has another location or can accept services at home or elsewhere," she said. "If they could, then your employment contract would not be terminated simply because the workplace was gone.

"In the case of the complete destruction of a small business, I imagine that the employer could say that the employment contract has been broken."

Michael Wilkinson, Senior Labor Relations Advisor for Employsure, said it was important that employers enforce appropriate employee rights during an emergency closure.

"It is not mandatory that resignations are unpaid. Your employer may choose to continue paying staff, but it is at their discretion, "he said.

Mr Wilkinson said employers and business owners have a range of options such as asking employees to take paid annual leave or considering flexible work arrangements, such as working from home.

He said an important bush fire event would qualify an employee to take compassionate care leave to deal with an unforeseen emergency and to support his or her immediate family or household.

Permanent staff who have accumulated annual leave may also use their annual holiday rights in these circumstances with the agreement of the employer.

"When an employee's immediate family member or household member suffers a fatal injury or illness or dies, the employee is entitled to two days of paid compassionate care leave (except if "these are casual workers, in which case the leave is unpaid)," said Wilkinson.

"When an employee is not entitled to any of the above paid leaves of absence, an employer may authorize the employee to take paid or unpaid" special leave "to deal with his personal situation in this hard time."

Deputy Secretary of the Australian Council of Trade Unions, Liam O’Brien, urged "all employers to support employees affected by the bushfires, recognizing the extraordinary challenges posed by this unprecedented crisis".

"ACTU urges the federal government to provide a full package of financial support to communities affected by bushfires."

Anna Patty is a workplace writer for the Sydney Morning Herald. She is a former education editor, state political reporter and health reporter.

