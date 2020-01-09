Will Harry and Meghan be in the crown?

Loading...

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s decision to step down from office is unlikely to be portrayed in the original Netflix series The Crown.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex surprisingly announced on Instagram on Wednesday night that they would split their time between Britain and North America and work to achieve financial independence from the royal family.

The tremendous development led fans of the Netflix drama, which currently features Olivia Colman and Tobias Menzies, to speculate on how this could affect later seasons of the show.

Executive producer Suzanne Mackie told PA Media, however, that the series is probably not going far enough to document today’s events.

“To be honest, I doubt we’ll ever get that far into the present,” she said.

The crown is currently expected to run for six seasons, with Colman currently starring Queen Elizabeth II and Imelda Staunton, who are said to take over if the show makes another leap in time.

Creator Peter Morgan has also expressed an aversion to the inclusion of recent events in his factual drama, clarifying his thoughts on Entertainment Weekly in 2018.

“I find it uncomfortable to write about events within a certain period of time. I think there is a period of time when what you do becomes journalistic when you write about it. Because it’s too close to the moment.

He continued: “If you wait a certain amount of time, if you plan fifteen or twenty years, basically a generation, between you and (the events), then you can freely write something about it as a drama.”

Seasons 1-3 of The Crown are now streaming on Netflix