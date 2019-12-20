Will Ferrell, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Tormund

Loading...

After decades in which Julia Louis-Dreyfus acted almost exclusively on the small screen, Veep follows with a feature film that plays like a Seinfeld episode in which George Costanza saves himself, only in a much more cinematic environment. Downhill co-stars Will Ferrell and Julia are a married couple whose family ski vacation in the Alps is collapsing when Ferrell's character abandons everyone during an avalanche. Of course, his greater love of saving his cell phone messes up the whole marriage and they will be happy if they are spared the mess. This trailer looks full of physical comedy and drama and immaculate timing, especially from the lead actress.

However, if the story sounds even more familiar than the analogy that I already sketched out, downhill is a remake of the critically acclaimed Swedish film Force Majeure (2014). The name of this film is, of course, the Latin name for an unforeseen event that may release the parties from continuing their mutual obligations. In this case, this contract could be marriage. Even more relevant to our interests would be the appearance of a wise avalanche expert, played by Kristofer Hivju, known as the milk and Brienne-loving Tormund giant spell from Game of Thrones.

Fox Searchlight

Nice to see you, Tormund.

Downhill, with Zach Woods, Zoë Chao and Miranda Otto, will hit theaters on February 14.

, (tagsToTranslate) entertainment (t) home (t) films (t) downhill (t) julia louis-dreyfus (t) kristofer hivju (t) tormund (t) tormund giantsbane (t) trailer (t) ferrell