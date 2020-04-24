Will Coronavirus Affect the Oscars of 2021?

Like virtually every other sector in the world amid the Coronavirus pandemic, the entertainment business is not going back to normal anytime soon. The question of how coronavirus will affect the 2021 Oscars is still hot in the air, with a range of potential options coming out in the coming months. It’s possible that the 2021 show will be able to continue as normal, but the way movies come to that night may still have to change.

Months worth of movies either push back their theater versions or lose them altogether. Even if the virus keeps movie theaters closed for most of the year, it is still possible to release movies via video on demand, streaming platforms, and so on. But there is a catch when it comes to the Oscars: to be eligible, films must have a “qualifying theatrical run.”

“In order to be eligible for a prize, a film must have a minimum of seven days of theater in a Los Angeles County commercial theater.”

According to the current Academy of Motion Pictures and Sciences rules (which were not updated or modified at the time of this writing), “the rule states that in order to be eligible for a prize, a film requires a minimum of seven days must have theatrical run in a Los Angeles County commercial theater, with at least three screens per day for paid admission. Motion pictures released in nontheatrical media on or after the first day of their Los Angeles County theatrical qualifying contest remain eligible. ”

Any movie that does not meet this requirement is automatically not suitable under current rules. This rule is the reason why Netflix, for example, has purchased physical cinemas, although they are a streaming platform: because they are transitioning to make Oscar hopeful like Rome, The Irish, and Marriage story, they must have a traditional theatrical run before being released on streaming to remain eligible.

So what does this mean in a world where theatrical runes cannot be possible? With shutdowns continuing for the next time, it is less and less likely that all films that focus on release dates for 2020 – and therefore 2021 Oscar qualification – can simply postpone to later 2020 dates. After all, there are so many screens for movies to play; it is not possible to replace movies of one year in six months or less. Big film festivals, such as SXSW and Cannes, have already been canceled or canceled, and it is possible that Telluride and TIFF could follow this fall. These festivals have been instrumental in launching Oscar hopefuls, especially short films, documentaries, and international films; without them, the sector would have a radical appearance this year.

The Academy is currently keeping all options open. “The Academy is focused on helping our staff, our members and the industry navigate safely through this global health and economic crisis,” an Academy spokeswoman said in a statement Deadline. “We are in the process of evaluating all aspects of this uncertain landscape and what changes can be made. We aim to think roughly and forward as we discuss what is best for the future of the industry and will make further announcements in the coming days. “

The most obvious option would be to simply release streaming streams into consideration, but that even opens up a huge glimpse of worms. As recently as last year, big figures in the media business have been complaining about Netflix and similar platforms breaking into the movie industry as “real” movies instead of TV movies.

Steven Spielberg made his objections clear in a 2018 press release Ready Player One. “You, sure, if it’s a good show, deserve an Emmy, but no Oscar … I don’t believe movies that usually get token qualifications in a few theaters for less than a week should qualify for the Academy Award nomination. ”

In 2019, he spoke in favor of changing Academic rules to require an exclusive four-week run in theaters for individuals to be eligible for Oscars, as per IndieWire; the proposed change did not go through, but it certainly proved that big names in Hollywood are not happy about the idea of ​​streaming platforms to the movie game (where they were previously seen as just digital TV networks). Even allowing a one-year exception to the pandemic could spark the debate once again as the door opens for major changes in the film industry’s treatment of streaming movies.

What would happen in the unusual event that only films that manage a qualifying match could qualify? Theoretically, some of the films sketched for end-of-year releases (such as in November / December) may fail to open when theaters open on time, meaning titles such as West Side Story might make it on time for a traditional qualifying match. Without a traditional Oscar season full of horror movies, though, films from earlier in the year would be considered standard. Films that would not have survived a regular season The invisible man, Emma, and Birds of prey all of them could find themselves as legitimate candidates, along with films that were not widely seen but critically praised First Cow.

Will the Oscars even happen? At this point, it’s really too early to say. The 2021 Oscars are not scheduled until February 28, 2021, which feels like age away. But it can take months for companies to reopen, and even longer before non-essential, full-fledged meetings such as movie theaters are able to open and have enough crowds willing to come to maintain them. The Oscars, like other award shows like the Golden Globes, may end up with a choice: change the rules, nominate from a much smaller pool, or postpone indefinitely. This conversation will definitely continue over the next several months as the situation changes.