Will Corona Virus Quarantines Help or Harm? A look back at leprosy: shots

Decades ago, people with leprosy were hospitalized in Carvilee, La. The fear of being forcibly isolated at this location likely led many patients to withdraw from treatment and hide their illness. In the 1950s, the Daughters of Charity ran the hospital and the leprosy research laboratory where it was located.

Richard Tolbert / AP



Hide caption

Switch subtitles

Richard Tolbert / AP

Richard Tolbert / AP

Hundreds of people returning to the United States from Wuhan, China have to go into quarantine for two weeks. And in China, the government gathers those who show signs of the deadly corona virus for placement in massive quarantine centers.

Protection of public health is a delicate balance between the rights and freedom of the individual and the security of society. However, efforts to isolate diseases to date show that such steps, however well-meant they may be, are not always as planned. And maybe offer a caution hour.

When my husband’s grandfather was diagnosed with leprosy in Connecticut in 1922, he was the first to run. That night he packed his things and left his family and business behind to move to New York. At the time, it was the only state where people with this dreaded infectious disease did not have to be taken to a remote hospital in Carville, La. By hiding from the authorities, he was able to preserve his freedom and presumably continue his life.

He wasn’t the only one who reacted that way. When the U.S. government decided to set up a national leprosarium in 1917, it found that separating the infected is the best way to contain the bacteria that cause leprosy. Since there was no cure at this point, this usually meant a life sentence. The patients were torn from their families and friends. They lost their freedom, their livelihood, their civil rights and the respect of their fellow human beings. Women who were born in the hospital were given away their babies.

Such terrible consequences drove many who suspected or knew they had leprosy to hide from the authorities. They avoided medical attention and took no steps to protect the people they loved from the possibility that they too could become infected with a disease that we know and is hardly contagious.

When the federal government tried to identify all cases of leprosy in the country in the early 20th century, it found only 278. Public health investigators, however, told Congress that there were probably many more who were hiding out of fear. In the same year that my husband’s grandfather fled to New York, the deputy general surgeon announced that there were “1,200 lepers at large in the country”. He wanted Congress to give him the power to summarize them.

It turned out that the government’s solution was counterproductive. Instead of containing the disease, the only way to keep it going was to stop treatment and the search for a cure. Thousands of human lives were destroyed and destroyed.

Current efforts to contain the coronavirus differ in many ways from those inflicted on lepers in the past century. Americans who may have been exposed to the virus in China are quarantined for 14 days and are not sentenced to life in isolation. The medical treatment is significantly improved and the chances of recovery are good. However, the corona virus is far more contagious than leprosy, against which 95% of people are naturally immune. Precautions are certainly useful.

But this recent outbreak raises questions similar to the health authorities that struggled with decades ago. Are quarantine and isolation the most effective way to contain a disease? Do you hesitate to identify yourself as a potential victim?

“It fails because people are headed for the hills,” said Wendy Parmet, a professor of health law at Northeastern University, Rob Stein from the NPR. “People don’t call and look for medical care … and medical care providers are afraid to treat patients because they don’t want to be quarantined.”

There are other questions as well.

Will the US decision to close its borders for foreigners who have recently visited China do more harm than good? The World Health Organization believes that such travel bans may and warns of panic and anxiety measures.

Perhaps more importantly, how are those who are believed to be potential carriers of the virus treated by those around them? NPR’s Maria Godoy reports that some Asian Americans are already experiencing a setback. A student was told to leave a cafe and “take the corona virus with her.”

When the Americans feared a potential leprosy pandemic at the end of the 19th century, people of Asian origin were also wrongly stigmatized. A senior Louisiana health official erroneously warned that Chinese launderers would spread the “hideous” disease by spitting on their customers’ laundry before it was ironed. A racist union leader, Denis Kearney, led a Chinese man through the streets of San Francisco with leprosy to claim that “moon-eye lepers” were a threat to the nation.

Throughout history, those suffering from leprosy, now known as Hansen’s disease, have been among the most disparaged members of society, and the outcasts have sometimes been considered sinners to take on the disease. Even today, the threat of leprosy as a potential disease carrier demonizes immigrants and people living in homeless camps – although there is no evidence that this is true.

About 200,000 people around the world fall ill with Hansen’s disease every year. Many of them still prefer not to release their diagnosis for fear of being treated by the rest of society. Many delay the search for treatment, although the disease can be cured quickly with antibiotics. These delays can lead to severe lifelong disabilities, including loss of limbs. It turns out that the stigma is still far more dangerous than the disease.

My husband’s grandfather was soon brought to New York by his wife and children. He lived there thirteen years before he became so ill that he was taken to the Carville Leprosy Hospital, the only place in the country that treated the disease. He died there three years later, in 1938. But it took decades for the truth to come to light. His wife and children were so afraid of the stigma of leprosy and how people would react. They kept his illness secret for more than 60 years.

Pam Fessler is the author of the book Carville’s Cure: Leprosy, Stigma and the Struggle for Justice, which is due to be published this summer.