Will Coca-Cola's Powerade sports drinks without sugar make a big splash?

Dive overview:

The Powerade brand of Coca-Cola Company adds two new sugar-free products – Powerade Ultra and Power Water – to its current range, according to a business release.

Powerade Ultra will be available in Mixed Berry, White Cherry and Citrus Blast later this month and contains 50% more electrolytes than the regular Powerade, along with plank-stabilized creatine to boost energy. The new Power Water product also contains electrolytes and is available in three flavors: Berry Cherry, Tropical Mango and Cucumber Lime. It will be available mid-February.

These are the first new products from Powerade in more than 10 years, the company noted, and they are designed to try to meet the needs of consumers of sports drinks – Ultra for endurance athletes and Power Water for those who walk or jog.

Dive Insight:

The new Powerade products from Coca-Cola come according to PepsiCo’s Gatorade according to CNBC. PepsiCo has a market share of 69% in volume between Gatorade and Muscle Milk, according to data from Beverage Marketing, quoted by the business channel. With just 25% currently, the latest innovations from Coca-Cola Powerade are trying to better position themselves to grab more of the $ 10.6 billion segment.

The drink shows the value that Coke places on its sports drink line, and the drink giant said it significantly increases its media budget. The company throws additional marketing behind the Powerade brand by partnering with NCAA March Madness and the US Olympic and Paralympic team, with plans to launch full marketing campaigns for both items.

These are not the only movements of Coke in the segment. The beverage giant bought a minority interest in BodyArmor in 2018, with an interest in possibly becoming a full owner later. The sports drink, which markets itself healthier than Gatorade, has seen its turnover rise steadily. According to Inc. Sales of BodyArmor in 2018 reached more than $ 400 million and were on track to reach $ 700 by the end of 2019.

Just like BodyArmor, the new Powerade drinks respond to consumer demand for apparently healthier alternatives such as calorie-free and sugar-free drinks.

While it goes to zero sugar and more electrolytes, B vitamins and branched amino acids with these new items, cola, rival PepsiCo this year adds a caffeine version called Bolt24 Energize to the Bolt24 line-up of Gatorade. Coke noted that the new Powerade Ultra is the first ready-to-drink sports drink that offers a shelf-stabilized version of creatine.

Whether these new products will surpass the sports drinks category remains to be seen. According to Beverage Industry, sales volume growth has lagged behind over the past two years. But so far the market seems to approve of Coke’s direction. MarketWatch noted that the company’s stock was 0.2% higher in the market after news about the Powerade products – and had increased 20.8% over the last 12 months to January 16. This is comparable to a profit of 19.9% ​​for the Dow Jones Industrial Average period.