Fans can add Christian Bale’s potential return to the superhero genre to the long list of reasons exciting for Taika Waititi’s next Marvel film, Thor: Love and Thunder.

According to Collider, Bale is currently in talks to join the star-studded cast, which includes Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman and Tessa Thompson.

The Oscar winner is of course no stranger to this genre since he played Batman in Christopher Nolan’s legendary Dark Knight trilogy. In addition to Bale’s potential superhero comeback, Thor: Love and Thunder is the return of Natalie Portman, who played Doctor Jane Foster in the first two Thor films.

Portman’s return was announced during San Diego Comic-Con 2019 when it was announced that she would be playing the female version of Thor (and can lead Mjolnir even if she isn’t in costume).

Regardless of whether Bale participates or not, there is still a long wait for Thor’s sequel to hit theaters. Although it was rumored that Taika Waititi had already completed the script in summer 2019, the Thor: Ragnarok and JoJo Rabbit director contested it on Twitter.

Oh that’s cool !! I never stop surprising myself!

(The front page is complete) https://t.co/wSMzolKVbY

– Taika Waititi (@TaikaWaititi) August 23, 2019

Thor: Love and Thunder marks the end of Marvel’s current Phase 4 list, which begins with Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow Prequel on May 1, 2020.

Thor: Love and Thunder will be released in theaters on November 5, 2021