Will C. Wood, the boys' basketball defeats Yuba, Vacaville's fight ends 8th – The Reporter

Loading...

The men's basketball team Will C. Wood defeated Yuba City 56-46 in the Cordova Christmas Classic on Monday.

Wood lost four points after the first quarter, but a second quarter of 14-5 put the Wildcats in control.

"After the first quarter, we took drastic measures in defense and ran towards them to take control of the game," said Wood's head coach Mark Wudel. “Our defense really woke us up. We move better and control the pace of the game. ”

Landon Seaman had 18 points and 12 rebounds for Wood. It was his fourth double double in a row. Jacob Condez added 11 points and four assists, while Tyrell Grady contributed 10 points and four steals. Seaman was named every tournament.

Wood's next game is Friday at home against McNair of Stockton.

Varsity Wrestling

Vacaville finishes eighth in Zinkin Classic, Island wins with 285 pounds

On December 20, the Vacaville High wrestling team traveled to Fresno for the prestigious Zinkin Classic and finished in eighth place.

In the tournament he was No. 3 ranked Buchanan, No. 13 qualified Allen out of Texas, No. 18 St. John Bosco and No. 19 Gilroy.

Chris Island ranked first in the 285-pound weight category, while Logan Valledor ranked fourth in the 106-pound division. Eric Almarinez (seventh place, 126 pounds), Casey Roberts (eighth place, 120 pounds) and Ethan Birch (eighth place, 145 pounds) also did well.

Vacaville's ranking in California rose two places and is currently ranked 12th in the state.

This week, Vacaville will compete in The Clash XVIII, National Duals from January 3 to 4.

Junior Varsity Wrestling

Will C. Wood beats Vacaville to win the tournament

The wrestling team Will C. Wood won the Brett Fafard Memorial Wildcat Invite on December 21 by defeating Vacaville 39-30 in the final.

Once known as Wildcat Invitational, the name was changed to its current state after a former student Brett Fafard lost a battle against cancer. This year a total of 10 teams competed in the tournament.

Wood started fast and never slowed, beating his opponents 237-48. The Wildcats defeated Napa 57-12, Vintage 60-9, Armijo 57-16 and Anderson 63-11.

Although Vacaville won the first four games against Wood, with the first three per pin, the Wildcats did not retreat. The Wildcats responded to the initial deficit with pins by Steven Lukens, Conner Lenke and Michale Olague. Avery Beal accepted a loss of 220 pounds and Charlie Horton scored a drop in the first heavyweight period. There were five weight classes left and the score was within reach of any of the teams with Wood ahead 30-21.

Vacaville started climbing again after scoring a pin at 113 pounds and closing the gap at 30-27 with three games remaining.

Devin Moore of the Wildcats scored a 120-pound drop to increase the lead to 36-27. Vacaville won a decision in the 126-pound weight class, raising the score to 36-30 and putting the double encounter within reach of the final Bulldogs.

The fate of the tournament for both teams rested on the shoulders of the 132-pound weight class. Wood sent Nate Nordin and Vacaville sent Borchers. After the first period there was no score. The game went into overtime and Nordin was able to turn and win the game with a takedown.

Girls wrestling

Rivera by Will C. Wood wins the tournament

Kai Rivera of Will C. Wood was able to get first place in his weight class at the No Guts No Glory Tournament in Rocklin during the holidays.

Rivera, who was the number 1 seed, started his tournament with a first period pin before winning a 2-0 decision in the semifinals that led to the final of the tournament. In the final, once again he was able to secure the fall and the tournament championship flatly.

Liam Lafleur was the number 2 seed in his weight class and reached the semifinals before falling short and falling into the consolation group and returning to fourth place.

Local youth basketball

The Junior Wildcat basketball league will arrive on Saturday at Will C. Wood

A Junior Wildcat basketball league will begin at Will C. Wood on Saturday with the goal of introducing the basic offensive and defensive fundamentals to children, while helping to develop an enthusiasm for the game of basketball, good sportsmanship and a positive attitude .

All participants will receive instruction, games and a reversible shirt. The leagues are mixed and will be divided into three groups with kindergarten and first grade students in one, second and third grade in another and fourth to sixth grade in the other group.

The league lasts four weeks from 10 to 11 a.m. every Saturday with half an hour of practice and half an hour of games.

You can register on Saturday between 9:30 and 10 a.m. before the start of the first week of the league for $ 50.