Will C. Wood boys soccer team ties Woodland, loses to Vallejo – The Reporter

The men's soccer team Will C. Wood High tied visiting Woodland 2-2 on Friday night in an unlinked game.

"It's a difficult task to make consecutive games against good teams like Vallejo and Woodland," said Wood coach Jorge Ruiz-Chavez. "We stayed behind 2-0 in the middle and came back roaring. We scored both goals, but we also had three shots on the posts, including one by Jacob Howard in the last ten seconds of the game."

Jacob Howard and Max Mendoza scored both of Wood's goals. Mendoza has scored in the last three games and Howard has a total of seven goals.

Wood is now 3-6-2 in the year, while Woodland is 6-4-1.

On Thursday, Wood lost by visiting Vallejo 3-1.

The Redhawks (8-0-3) led 1-0 at halftime in Guadalupe Sánchez's goal before scoring twice in the second half.

Wood Mendoza Max scored with a free kick from about 30 yards in the second half.

Francisco Mendoza scored on a penalty kick for Vallejo, who led 2-1 with approximately 30 seconds remaining. Wooden head coach Jorge Ruiz Chavez played for the draw.

"Basically I took the goalie for a corner kick," he said. “Everyone was in the box and the goalkeeper was in the box 40 yards in his middle (field). They cleared the corner and scored on the empty net. ”

That goal was scored by Cristian Rodas de Vallejo.

"I went for the tie," Ruiz-Chavez said. "I really didn't care. Losing for one or two, is still a loss."

Women's basketball

Solano 76, Yuba 60

The Solano College women's basketball team beat host Yuba 76-60 on Friday at the Bay Valley Conference play in Marysville.

The Falcons (7-7, 2-0) led 39-26 at halftime.

Jada Scott had 28 points in 7 of 12 shots, and she was 14 of 17 from the foul line. Scott added seven boards, five assists and seven steals.

Ashmeen Sran had 15 points on 6 of 11 shots, and Vanessa Hughes had 11 points and nine boards. Zaire Brown added nine boards from the bank.

Lailani Hanks had 16 points to lead Yuba.

The Falcons return to action on January 2 against Los Medanos.

Men's basketball

Yuba 105, Solano 64

The Solano College men's basketball team fell on Friday to receive Yuba 105-64 in the game of the Bay Valley Conference in Marysville.

The Falcons fell to 6-8 overall, 1-1 in the BVC game. The 49ers are now 10-3 overall, 2-0 in the BVC.

Solano returns on January 2 against Los Medanos.