Will Apple & # 39; s 2020 iPad Pro & # 39; s Sport a triple camera?

It is the end of the year, but the rumor mill is running at full speed, this time with the display of a supposed upcoming 2020 iPad Pro with an extensive camera series – with three cameras at the back – that look identical to your favorite iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max.

According to new views on iGeeksBlog, provided by Steve H. McFly of OnLeaks, Apple plans to release new iPad Pro 11 and 12.9-inch models, perhaps in March, with improved new camera settings. OnLeaks enjoys a good reputation for accuracy and was famously about a year ago in the display of the iPhone 11.

OnLeaks now predicts that the 2020 iPad Pro models may have the same dimensions as the 2018 models, although it only shared images of the 11-inch iPad Pro, the future dimensions of which are expected to be 248 x 178.6 x 5.9 mm ( 7.8 mm including the back) are camera shots).

There are no further details about the specifications of the rear view camera, but it is possible that they may be exactly the same as those on the iPhone 11 Pro cameras, with 12 MP wide, ultra-wide and telephoto lenses. The current iPad Pro models for 2018 have a single 12MP rear camera.

Whether the iPad will be aluminum or glass again is also open to doubt, so the views of OnLeak show both possibilities without a specific prediction. The 11-inch model is shown with an aluminum housing, while the 12.9-inch model has a glass back – just like an example. The 2018 models both have unibody aluminum sheaths, so it is possible that the updated 2020 models are similar.

Other predictions about iGeeksBlog's upcoming pro-tablet include that it will pack an A13X chip, based on its historical past that Apple always introduces a new chipset in the fall and that the new chip is always installed in newly released iPads .

Although the new camera series is very different from everything we have seen in previous iPads, the reason for an advanced camera setting is doubtful, because the iPad – especially professional models – is not a favorite camera & # 39; s for most people. That said, a more professional camera series might be something for business and business purposes and a great addition to entice more companies to purchase iPads at a professional level.

