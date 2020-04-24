Will an early resume bring transfer market advantage to the Bundesliga clubs?

The Bundesliga club could benefit from the transfer market if the league reopens in May, according to a football finance expert.

The German Football League (DFL) confirmed on Thursday that the country’s top flight will resume on May 9, if the decision is supported by politicians.

The Bundesliga will become one of the top leagues in Europe after being forced to suspend its schedule due to a coronavirus pandemic.

Read:

Calls for football players to wear the mask when the Bundesliga returns

Players like Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho and RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner have been linked with moves overseas, especially with Premier League clubs.

However, Kieran Maguire believes that clubs in Germany will be more attractive to players if they are able to guarantee regular football, and by 2021, the prospect of playing behind the closed doors, rather than the sold-out crowd.

“I think there will be a monetary benefit to those clubs and the countries that return to the football-paying audience,” Maguire told Stats Performance.

“If German football returns in May before a paying audience in May, when the transfer market resumes, there will be more money to be spent in that market compared to other European countries.

“It’s not a big deal, because even in the Bundesliga, clubs still rely on TV money and good commercial links with German clubs, but this will definitely help those clubs.

“All they can do is offer the players a promise: ‘If you come to us, when the Bundesliga starts in 2021, you will have a paying audience.’ That’s an attractive proposition for a football player, rather than playing in front of an empty bowl.”

Read:

When football wakes up again, there is a mix of hope and uncertainty

Maguire believes that Bundesliga clubs, which are not legally permitted to take commercial investors more than 49 percent stake, may be in a more stable financial position than those in the Premier League. Help for wealthy owners.

“The Bundesliga is very organized because it has fans involved at the heart of the way it works,” he explained. “In addition, we find the Bundesliga very cheap, so it’s better than the Premier League clubs that are starting out.

“What people don’t realize is that two-thirds of the Premier League clubs lose money on a daily basis.

“They rely on the owners, they rely on the bizarre winds in the form of player sales to balance the books. Even so, Chelsea and Everton lost $ 100 million last year.

If the 2019-20 match is canceled, Maguire thinks UEFA will be closing the Champions League in the face of financial difficulties.

If money is not distributed in a way that pleases everyone, there will be legal consequences, he said. “One of the things we know about football is that club owners are an awful group. They are a very vain group, so everybody can claim they are backwards.

“So from the UEFA viewpoint, the Champions League needs to be completed because of the dues.

“First, they’ve got broadcast contracts, so they have legal obligations to broadcasters. The Champions League is the highest earner for UEFA. We hope to see some kind of resume.

“There has been talk of one-legged competitions and there has been talk of pools competing in centers to reduce the risk of spreading the virus.

“I think we are far from those decisions, because anyone who tries to suggest something that is not in the public health interest will be shot.”

Kieran Maguire is the author of The Price of Football, and all proceeds now go to charity.

(Tags Townslate) Football (T) Bundesliga (T) UEFA Champions League (T) Premier League (T) News (T) Transfer News (T) Corona Virus