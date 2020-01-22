Season 2 of AGT: The Champions is in full swing and we have already seen several great foreign acts on stage. Some of them participated in Got Talent competitions around the world, while others performed at AGT, but originally came from other countries.

We wonder if a foreign act can win this season. There are quite a few acts outside the US that made it to the semi-finals or even the finals thanks to the Golden Summer. Will they make it to the end?

Will a foreign act win “AGT Champions”?

Last year, Canadian-American magician (and former AGT winner) Shin Lim AGT: The Champions. The American Darci Lynne Farmer came second. The third place went to the sand artist Kseniya Simonova from Ukraine.

Can a non-American act beat third place this year and maybe even win the competition? Let’s take a look at three leaders this season and their chances of winning.

Angelina Jordan on “AGT: Champions”

The 14-year-old singer won Norway’s Got Talent in 2014 and delighted the jury at the premiere of Champions with her unique performance of “Bohemian Rhapsody”. Heidi Klum was so impressed that she hit the Golden Summer for Angelina and sent her straight to the final.

This limits Angelina’s competition, but we don’t know if the super fans would have chosen her. Will they vote for you in the final? Young singers certainly do well at AGT, which could work to their advantage.

Marcelito Pomoy on “AGT: Champions”

This Filipino singer won Pilipinas Got Talent in 2011. He is known for his amazing ability to sing with both a male tenor voice and a female soprano voice. This means that he can essentially duet with himself. Although the judges were enthusiastic about his preliminary appearance at AGT, he did not get the golden summer.

If Marcelito makes it to the final, he may have an advantage over Angelina Jordan because he was chosen by the super fans. If the super fans are responsible for choosing the winner, this is a good sign for him.

V. Unbeatable at “AGT: Champions”

This dance group from the slums of Mumbai, India, joined AGT last season and finished fourth. Howie Mandel hit her Golden Summer later this week and sent her straight to the finals.

Although they are not the last winners, V. Unbeatable could have a bigger advantage than Angelina or Marcelito. Not only are they a golden buzzer act, the superfans know their previous performances better. You have less competition and an existing relationship with AGT. This could be your chance for redemption.

It would be astonishing to see how a foreign act makes it to the top this season, especially since AGT: The Champions is about bringing together acts from all over the world.