Will 2020 be the election when Sanity finally beats the NRA?

It’s a new year, and the New York Times reported depressing news, but no surprise that in terms of firearm homicides, 2020 is off to a horrible usual start. On the morning of January 1, Saint-Louis police were investigating 10 different shootings. But no reason to go after Saint-Louis. Chaos was national: Newsweek reported that there were 45 gun killings in the United States on New Years Day, and that there were 100 deaths nationally in the two early days of this year, according to the nonprofit archive of gun violence.

As bad as these numbers are – and as sick as the public has become from the carnage and human misery of mass fire – so far, they have not been enough to thwart the political power and singular attention of those whose top priority is to retain their right to carry almost entirely unregulated weapons.

This has changed in the past year from a combination of factors: the frequency of massacres in the most ordinary and everyday situations; the democratic takeover of the House in 2018 by candidates no longer hiding the question; and the decline of the National Rifle Association, one of the most powerful lobbying groups ever seen by Washington. For the first time, in an NPR / PBS NewsHour / Marist poll conducted in September 2019, more people were in favor of gun control than gun rights.

