Wilkes-Barre / Scranton Penguins sign Sebastien Caron for a trial contract

Wilkes-Barre / Scranton penguins have signed goalkeeper Sebastien Caron to a professional test contract.

Yes, the same Caron who played for the penguins since 2002-06.

Caron, 39, played for the last time in the 2015-16 season in the German DEL with the Freezers in Hamburg. He now lives near the Wilkes-Barre area and serves as the team's permanent emergency goalkeeper. It was previously signed by Wilkes-Barre in the 2017-18 season and again in October of this season, but it served as a backup and did not appear on the network in any season.

The last signing comes while the goalkeeper Emil Larmi is in what is essentially a period of conditioning with the nailers, and Casey DeSmith he is sick. DeSmith left the game of the Penguins on Friday night early after getting sick during the second intermission.

"Two seconds before going to the ice, you can't stop vomiting." Mike Vellucci He told reporters after Friday's game. "It took everyone by surprise, we didn't know what to do."

Side note: you have to appreciate the transparency of Vellucci with the various ailments of its players this season.

Dustin Tokarski He will probably start on the net tonight at Hershey, his second appearance on so many nights after Friday's game ended in DeSmith's absence, with Caron playing again.

