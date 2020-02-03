Wildlife farm in Montana quarantined after a positive moose CWD test

(File photo; Trevor T. Trujillo, Oil City News)

HELENA, Mont. (AP) – A wildlife farm in Montana is quarantined after a moose has been tested positive for chronic wastage, the Department of Livestock reported.

The brain-wasting disease has not been identified since 1999 in tame deer or moose in the state, officials said.

The moose seemed healthy and slaughtered for meat, but the disease was discovered in testing required by the Herd Certification Program of the US Department of Agriculture. State officials have not identified or mentioned the game farm in question where it was located, stating confidentiality requirements.

Article continues below …

The livestock department has placed the herd in quarantine while the cause of the infection has been investigated.

Montana’s law requires CWD-positive wildlife farms to be quarantined for five years or all animals to be killed and tested for the disease.

CWD is a progressive, deadly disease that affects the nervous system of deer, moose and moose. Infected animals can carry the disease for years without showing signs of disease that in the later stages can lead to weight loss, lack of coordination and physical weakening, the agency said. There is no known transmission of CWD to humans, but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends hunters to harvest an animal in areas with known CWD to have their animals tested and not eat the meat if the animal tests positive .

Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks has documented CWD in wild deer, moose and moose in much of Montana through surveillance that began in 2017.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.