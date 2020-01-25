Wild & Wonderful Staycations: Seneca Rocks

SENECA ROCKS, W.Va. – Seneca Rocks is one of the most unique landmarks in West Virginia and one of the best locations for an entire weekend.

My friends and I were looking for a place where we could just pull the plug for a weekend and have little to no service. Since Seneca Rocks is in the heart of Pendleton County, we thought this was a great way to see a side of West Virginia that we weren’t familiar with.

We stayed for the entire weekend in the Appalachian Cabins, which are comfortable for six guests. It was in a great location, pretty close to all the places we wanted to visit. The staff was great to work with and made sure we had everything we needed. I recommend the huts to anyone planning to stay in the area for a few days.

Seneca Rocks has a 5.2 km path that starts at the Seneca Rocks Discovery Center, crosses Seneca Creek to the picnic area, and leads to an observation deck near the top of Seneca Rocks.

When I was on the trail for the first time and had no idea what to expect, I was surprised how steep it was. Despite the fact that my legs were burning, I was on a mission to make it to the top without stopping on the way. Although I didn’t make any stops on the way up, I noticed that there were several places to sit and take breaks.

When I reached the platform, my legs trembled with exhaustion, but when I saw what was behind the platform, I forgot how tired I was.

I’ve been to most state parks and recreation areas in the state, but this view is probably one of my favorites. I loved how green everything was and the mountains stayed for miles. I think Seneca Rocks captures the true beauty of West Virginia.

You don’t have to be an experienced hiker to get to the rocks. However, if you feel uncomfortable, it is best to have several people with you to help you.

The Seneca Rocks Discovery Center is located at the foot of the rocks and offers breathtaking views if you want to climb the path or climb. The center offers souvenirs, courses and a small indoor climbing wall for beginners.

There are many other activities and places in the area that you can visit if you don’t like hiking too. You can go to Spruce Knob, the highest point in West Virginia, for some amazing views.

If you are looking for a different landscape, I highly recommend the Smoke Hole Caverns. It was an incredible cave experience with an experienced tour guide, and the gift shop is huge. I was impressed with how affordable the tour was and it gave us something to do on a rainy day. If you’ve never been to a cave before, this is a must.

