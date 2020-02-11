Wild weather to bring more rain to the drenched parts of Australia

Queensland and much of the east coast of New South Wales are facing further drenching. A tropical cyclone brings more and more rain and large seas the closer Australia gets.

The tropical cyclone Uesi is expected to bring waves of up to four meters and more rain into areas that have endured their wettest magic for decades on their way to New Caledonia.

Cities in Queensland such as Oakley and Warwick exceeded their monthly average rainfall in a single day, while Dalby, Applethorpe and Roma plunged the February average.

The falls were welcomed across the entire water network with a storage capacity of almost 60 percent after 56.4 percent on February 7th. Stanthorpe in the granite belt of Queensland has also received welcome falls in the past few months after being loaded with drinking water.

The weather agency said Tuesday that flooding in Dalby would worsen, while mild to moderate flood warnings can be heard across the state.

Gladstone, northwest of Brisbane, can also expect thunderstorms and heavy rain.

A satellite image of Tropical #CycloneUesi is gathering heavily on the Coral Sea and is expected to bring flash floods and storm winds to parts of Queensland and NSW. The cyclone reaches Category 3 status in mid-Tuesday before weakening.

According to the Fiji Meteorological Service, Cyclone Uesi should reach level 3 and drive from northwest New Caledonia towards the Australian east coast.

It will also bring more rain and storms to East NSW on Tuesday and Wednesday. There will be more until next week.

It comes after the Bureau of Meteorology recorded up to 550 millimeters of rain in parts of the northern rivers of NSW, the central north coast, the central coast, Sydney, the Blue Mountains and the Illawarra at the weekend.

Queensland is also on the brink of disaster after a tsunami. The SES volunteers answered more than 1000 help requests.

HEAVY THUNDERSTORNING during heavy rainfall with thunderstorms in Capricorn. Possible locations are Gladstone, Calliope, Miriam Vale and Seventeen Seventy.

On Tuesday morning, the Queensland police rescued a man and woman who had been swept up in a flood on a pumped-up mattress. For security reasons, they were held to a tree.

Emergency services rescued a man in his seventies from the floods in Toowoomba on Monday evening while a young driver left his vehicle after it got stuck in the river.

BOM spokesman Matt Bass said the extreme weather meant that many rivers and streams would flow again after a long dry spell.

“100 millimeters in an hour is a very intense type of precipitation – we don’t see too often. So I’m sure that there has been significant river increases and flash floods in the area where the precipitation has fallen.”

Flooded people are evacuated from Townsville over the weekend. Photo: Getty

NSW outlook

There were massive cleanups further south on Tuesday after the NSW coast got drenched over the weekend.

Sydney had the heaviest rain in three decades and was hit by violent storms.

Fire and Rescue NSW received more than 15,000 calls for help over the weekend – more than three times as many as at peak times of the bushfire season.

The state emergency services and other agencies have made around 10,000 calls for help, of which around 3,000 still have to be dealt with on Tuesday.

SES Deputy Commissioner Daniel Austin said calls are still being received.

“We will take care of them … and try to get through them, especially to open any roads that may be closed and then do a flood damage assessment that may have come into human possession,” Austin said ABC TV on Tuesday.

A man was rescued Tuesday morning after clinging to a tree for nearly 12 hours to escape the flood north of Bega on the state’s south coast.

Tens of thousands of households in New South Wales are left without electricity due to power outages.

Flood warnings have been issued for the Hawkesbury River in North Richmond, Windsor and Sackville, for the Nepean River in Wallacia and along the Colo River.

NSW Farmers said rainfall in the north of the state had increased soil moisture and was “a great relief” for many pet owners.

“The psychological boost that this rain has brought is critical,” said organization president James Jackson.

The country fire department said that since Friday, rain has helped firefighters extinguish more than 30 fires, some of which have been burning for months.

“It was great from a bushfire perspective,” RFS Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons told ABC TV on Tuesday.

The dried up dams in Sydney achieved an increase of more than 60 percent with the Warragamba dam – compared to 43 percent a week ago.

-with AAP