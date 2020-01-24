Wild weather hits Sydney with more smoky days to come

Sydney experienced another morning of wild weather with a thunderstorm that brought heavy rain, hail and 30,000 lightning strikes across the city in just a few hours.

The storm cell developed over the Blue Mountains around 6:30 a.m. and moved out to the sea shortly after 9:00 a.m. across the northwestern suburbs of the city.

The relatively rapid rural exodus prompted the Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) to cancel an earlier severe thunderstorm warning.

BOM’s Forecaster Abrar Shabren said a significant amount of rain fell within an hour or two.

“We saw heavy rainfall in about an hour, about 15 millimeters, which is a significant amount,” he said.

“We also have unconfirmed reports of large hail in northwest Sydney, and various locations have reported fairly heavy rainfall.

The severe warning #Thunderstorm was removed after hail and rain were brought to parts of the west and north of the city. The storms for #GreaterSydney are expected to continue for most of this day, which will bring showers and unsettled conditions. Smoke also hangs around the surrounding fires. pic.twitter.com/VisivvvGLi

– Meteorology Bureau, New South Wales (@BOM_NSW) January 23, 2020

By 9 a.m. there had been around 30,000 lightning strikes, of which around 400 had hit the ground.

Mr. Shabren said initial reports indicated that the storm was concentrated around Katoomba, Richmond, the Hills District, Hornsby, Berowra and the north coast.

Katoomba recorded approximately 15 millimeters of rain, Penrith 11.8 millimeters and Box Hill 9 millimeters.

“It only took a couple of hours,” he said.

“It was moving off the coast … and it was also relaxing, but for the rest of the day we are facing rather unexplained conditions in the Sydney area.

“We will have storms, probably not as violent, but with showers and a few isolated cases that are forming and moving in the Sydney area.”

The storm brought some relief from the hot and dry conditions on Thursday, with Sydney expected to only reach 28 degrees on Friday, while Penrith is expected to reach 33 degrees.

Was it raining dirt overnight? pic.twitter.com/13TLeQ00iE

– Penny’s BDE Eyebrows R (@dfblokes) January 23, 2020

However, the BOM warns that the city will suffocate under a thick layer of bushfire smoke for at least a day or two.

Sydney woke up to another brown, smoky morning with dangerous air quality levels.

The region’s air quality was almost three times higher than the hazard in some areas: Sydney’s southwest measured 8:30 a.m. 571 a.m. while the northwest, including Richmond, 565 and 360 o’clock in the eastern suburbs.

Everything over 200 is classified as dangerous by the health authorities.

Early Friday, the Department of Planning, Industry and Environment (DPIE) issued a warning to predict poor air quality due to increased particle concentrations in Sydney.

Sydneysiders are urged to avoid strict training and stay in air-conditioned rooms as much as possible.

The south winds of the day of up to 25 kilometers per hour become east to southeast winds of up to 30 km / h in the early afternoon.

In preparation for the storm, the National Emergency Service (SES) recommended removing cars from trees, securing loose items in the yard or on balconies, and not using the phone.

-ABC