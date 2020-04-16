Wild online video demonstrates vehicle heading airborne following it hits roundabout in Poland

A vehicle went briefly airborne in a Polish village on Sunday soon after its driver strike a roundabout island at high pace.Video clip footage demonstrates the automobile hitting the roundabout and being flung into the air before it crashed into the premises of a local church in the village of Rabien, some 84 miles west of the money of Warsaw.Firefighters experienced to minimize via the car’s wreckage to absolutely free the 41-calendar year-old wounded driver.A Zgierz law enforcement spokeswoman instructed The Associated Push the person was mindful and his lifetime was not in threat when he was remaining taken to a healthcare facility in the city of Lodz.Choose a seem at the video higher than to see the wild scene.

