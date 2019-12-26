Wild Oats XI drops to 11th place overnight, as Scallywag and Comanche face off for the first time

Loading...

As of Friday morning, the main yachts passed the controversial Cape Verde checkpoint, with no reported problems. All the supermaxis have slowed down since Thursday's favorable wind.

Two of the oldest boats in the race lead the pack with Katwinchar, the 1904 Bill Barry-Cotter boat, leading the Tattersall Cup race before last year's winner, Alive, and the winner of 2017, Ichi Ban.

On Thursday evening, Will Oxley reported from Ichi Ban that everything was "fine" on board.

“We have tight races with Envy Scooters, the previous Ichi Ban. We expect things to clear up considerably … but at the moment we are tearing them apart, "said Oxley.

A joker appeared overnight in the form of Anthony Johnston's URM yacht, which sits behind the first four supermaxis in fifth place.

In Hobart, Commodore Tracy Matthews of the Royal Yacht Club of Tasmania said she was looking forward to the arrival of the fleet.

“Each year, every Sydney Hobart is a celebration, but this year even more, being the 75th race. We look forward to welcoming each yacht, day and night, "she said." We wish each yacht safe and successful sailing, and see you soon in Hobart for the celebrations. "

The tracker indicates an arrival on December 29, but that should change as the next wind transition passes.

The Meteorological Office forecasts a north to northeast wind of 10 to 20 knots on the south coast for Friday morning, moving to the northeast in the afternoon at 15 to 25 knots, sometimes reaching 30 nodes.