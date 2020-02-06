Wild gets three early goals, defeat Canucks 4-2 | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

Minnesota, which started the day six points from a play-off spot, finished 5-2 at its season-high, seven-game home stand, but remained at the bottom of the Central Division.

Parise scored his team-leading 20th goal in the third period to make it 4-1. It is the fifth time that Parise achieves that goal with Minnesota and Marian Gaborik for the most part in team history.

Hunt gave the Wild an early 1-0 lead before Markstrom’s abuse led to a 2-0 lead halfway through the first.

The Vancouver goalkeeper blindly passed a puck behind his net where it was intercepted by Mikko Koivu. Wild’s captain sent a quick pass to Hartman for an easy goal from the backhand.

Fiala made it 3-0 late in the frame. He has three goals in two games after scoring once in his previous 17.

Miller scored on the power play midway through the second to get Vancouver within 3-1. Quinn Hughes had an assist to reach the 40-point point in his rookie season.

Roussel scored on a late power play. The Canucks went 2 for 4 with the man advantage and are 3 for 17 in six games since the All-Star break, and 6 for 48 in the last 14 games.

NOTES: To replace Pettersson, C Zack MacEwen played for the first time since December 12. He lost a fight with Marcus Foligno in the second period. … Jason Zucker from Minnesota and Jake Virtanen from Vancouver dropped the gloves in the first period. It was the first career fight by Zucker and the third by Virtanen. His last was March 12, 2016. … Canucks’ D Oscar Fantenberg left with an injury to the upper body.

NEXT ONE

Canucks: host Calgary on Saturday.

Wild: Friday night in Dallas.

Mike Cook, The Associated Press