Wild animals need food drops for a year to survive in the devastated scrubland. Wild animals need food drops for a year to survive in the destroyed scrubland

Wildlife volunteers have warned that surviving animals in areas hit by bushfires are at risk of starvation and must be dependent on food drops for at least a year.

This season, Australia’s wild bushfires have killed an estimated 1.25 billion animals across the country, with some species at risk of extinction.

It is estimated that over 800 million animals have been killed in New South Wales alone.

A wombat maintained in a conservation area on the east coast of New South Wales. Photo: Sonja Elwood

However, the high death toll is sure to increase as thousands of injured and homeless animals suffer from food shortages due to the destruction of 10 million hectares of bush habitat.

The voluntary wildlife organization Wildcare Queanbeyan has given food to NSW every month after a fire in Tallaganda National Park, which burned thousands of hectares of forest.

The group’s president, Belinda Hogarth-Boyd, said there is “a large number of animals at risk of starvation in the region bordering the bushfire-destroyed ACT.”

“This is a marathon, not a sprint,” said Ms. Hogarth-Boyd.

“We will likely feed the wild animals in the next 12 months.”

So far, the organization has distributed hay, fruit, vegetables, pellets and native plants to 40 rural properties on the edge of the national park.

Homeowners support the volunteers.

Long-time resident of Forbes Creek, Peter Smith, said he was delighted to see wallabies, wombats, birds, and other wildlife eagerly eating the food drops.

“Hopefully this will help them get through the difficult time until it rains enough to grow again,” said Smith.

Unfortunately, despite the greatest efforts by volunteers, there are still thousands of animals languishing in the nation’s devastated scrubland.

Makayla Iannuzzo of Vets Beyond Borders cares for an injured daughter. Photo: Sonja Elwood

In many cases, the authorities have classified the grounds of the fire as too dangerous and have prevented wild animal volunteers from accessing them.

International wildlife keepers on the east coast of New South Wales have circumvented some of these restrictions by flying heat-sensitive drones over acres of scorched scrubland in search of injured animals.

Last month, the New South Wales government delivered thousands of kilograms of carrots and sweet potatoes to endangered bush-tailed wallabies in areas affected by fire.

“The wallabies usually survive the fire themselves, but then remain with little natural feed while the fire removes the vegetation around their rocky habitat,” said Environment Minister Matt Kean.

The NPWS delivered carrots and sweet potatoes to wallabies with a brush tail. Photo: NSW DPIE

Victoria is also home to dozens of rare and endangered species before the fire.

The Victorian government has set up triage units and wildlife assessment teams on fireplaces and targeted drops of feed from the air and on the ground.

The World Wildlife Fund has also committed more than $ 1.7 million to support projects to immediately rescue, care for and restore wildlife in all affected countries and areas.

To donate to the WWF, click here.